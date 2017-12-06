Sony’s Gran Turismo Sport Sold a Whopping 982,000 Copies 1st Week at Retail

Not a Bad Racing Game, Sony

Although it’s not one-hundred percent confirmed, VGChartz numbers estimate Gran Turismo Sport sold 982,360 copies in its first week at retail. If true, the game developed by Polyphony Digital and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment is on a good track to break 1 million.

These new estimates are for the week ending on October 21, 2017, and as usual, the VGChartz are thorough. Breaking down the sales by region, the majority of units sold in Europe; the region saw a total of 528,456 sales (54%). A total of 162,336 units sold in the US (17%) while 148,613 units sold in Japan (15%). This tops off a pretty good year for Sony, whose software and hardware sales have enjoyed standout success.

It’s more than likely that Gran Turismo Sport already broke the 1 million mark. PlayStation’s recent Black Friday sale saw the game bundled with PSVR at a discount. It may also help that it released to good reviews.

What makes this VGChartz’ estimate for Gran Turismo Sport all the more compelling is how it compares to racing rival Forza Motorsport 7. The Microsoft exclusive sold an estimated 176,000 units at retail. Which is baffling, to say the least. Gran Turismo Sport sold over quadruple the numbers. That said, we still have to wait for official numbers from the publishers. Check back for more updates and game-related news.

SOURCE