FromSoftware to Continue Developing the Armored Core Series

A New Mech Title for Our Current Generation

With the popularity of the Souls franchise, it’s easy to forget the roots of developer FromSoftware’s success. Their popular mech IP, Armored Core, seemingly fell out of existence during the last console generation. Coming upon the 20th anniversary of its inception, however, devs have confirmed that it will continue.

Sure, we didn’t get an official game announcement, but FromSoftware tweeted that the series will continue. Thus, fans can take solace in knowing they’ll see a feature release.

“Thank you for watching the Armored Core 20th Anniversary Music Special Broadcast! There is nothing we can announce now, but we don’t intend to end the AC series as it is, so we’d be happy if you could wait a little longer. Even going forward, thanks for supporting FromSoftware!”

In another tweet, the developer mentioned a celebratory Armored Core PS4 theme that would be arriving today.

“The Armored Core 20th Anniversary PS4 theme will be delivered tomorrow, December 5th. Please download it! Even from now on, From Software will continue to push forward with development. Thank you for your support!”

Credit to DualShockers for the translation.

It’s worth noting that FromSoftware claims Armored Core will continue but doesn’t verify another game. Back in 2016, Hidetaka Miyazaki said there would be another installment, but it seems something got lost in translation. While there will be another game, we just don’t know when.

At the moment, acclaimed producer and director for the franchise, Toshifumi Nabeshima, is working on Square Enix’s Left Alive. It will be the first mech game we’ll see until another Armored Core arrives. Stay tuned for updates as time goes by.

Happy gaming.

SOURCE