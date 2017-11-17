Naughty Dog Announces Month-Long Uncharted Celebration

Uncharted Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary this Sunday

Get ready for free Uncharted swag coming in soon as Naughty Dog gets ready to celebrate the PlayStation-royalty series for a whole month starting this Sunday. This Sunday, you can grab a new Uncharted 10th Anniversary PS4 system theme and profile avatar, which will be available for free for 48 hours–from Sunday, November 19 at 8:00am PT until 8:00am PT, Tuesday, November 21. Besides that, Naughty Dog also revealed in a blog post today that other select Uncharted PS4 system themes and avatars will also be free. If you’re into Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy multiplayer, you can get some classic skins for Nate, Elena, and Sully until December 19.





Here is the word from the studio on the celebration:

This Sunday, November 19, marks the 10th anniversary of Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune first release in North America. At the time, we knew it was the beginning of an exciting new chapter in the studio’s history, but never in our wildest dreams could we have imagined that it would be the first step in an adventure that would span five games across two console generations during the last decade. We’re truly fortunate to have had the opportunity to build the world of Uncharted and tell unbelievable stories with Nate, Elena, Sully, Sam, Chloe, Nadine, and the rest of the cast; all while you, our biggest fans, were along for the ride. We’re commemorating the Uncharted 10th Anniversary with a month long celebration, beginning Sunday and culminating at PlayStation Experience 2017.

Kicking things off, here’s a video to get you teary-eyed about Nathan’s globe-trotting adventures:

That PSX culmination includes a special retrospective panel on December 9 featuring members of the series’ cast and a life-size recreation of Nathan’s Attic on the show floor too. Ten years of Nathan climbing, Sully smoking, and wet kittens; thank you, Naughty Dog.

Source: Naughty Dog