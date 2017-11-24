Suck Your Way To Success With Gal*Gun 2 Next Year

School Uniforms And Also Demons Are At Your Mercy

Few games are as honest about their intentions as Gal*Gun. There are no clever fables here about saving the world or anything so lofty. This is one poor sap fighting back hordes of horny teenage girls in an effort to find true love. Wait… yes that is the actual plot. Gal*Gun 2 ups the ante, making the explanations even more awkward when this game is found on your shelf.

This latest entry in the Gal*Gun series shares many elements from its predecessors. You shoot pheromones at women in order to… give them euphoria. This incapacitates them long enough for you to escape. The curse on you means that if one of these possessed girls takes you down before you find your true love, you’re doomed to be a virgin forever. You can remove these curses by sucking the demons out with a magic vacuum of sorts. This device also works on clothes because of course it does.

Gal*Gun 2 is coming to both the PS4 and the Nintendo Switch next spring. Wait, really? Isn’t the Nintendo brand family friendly? I guess when Nintendo brought on games like DOOM and L.A. Noire, that opened the flood gates for stuff like Gal*Gun to also get on the hybrid system. In case you were harboring any delusions about this series and its perviness level, know that there’s a ‘Doki Doki’ mode. This is basically a finishing move-type scenario where these already-incapacitated girls are, um…. finished off. You touch them in the right places (while they’re clothed, don’t worry) until they orgasm. The game doesn’t call it that, but we’re all adults here. Expect an update when Inti Creates announces a concrete release date for the game.

SOURCE: Press Release