Rev It Up With MXGP3, Now On The Nintendo Switch

Get Hyped For That Portable Motocross Action You Were Missing In Your Life

If you’re looking for something a little sportier for your Nintendo Switch, there’s always Motocross racing. MXGP3, the last word on dirt bikes and the racing of dirt bikes, is now available on the Nintendo Switch.

Worried that this will be an inferior version on the Motocross racing game? Well, worry no more! This version is allegedly just what you’re getting on any other system. At the very least, you’ll have access to all the riders, bikes and tracks featured in the 2016 season. This is in addition to the portability bonus which comes with any Nintendo Switch game.

After all, who doesn’t want the ability to rip around in the mud on one of these bad boys while say, riding the train to work? Or maybe you’re waiting for some other system to install and download an enormous file through a less-than-reliable WiFi connection. Sounds like the perfect time to get in a race or two to me. Alternately, maybe you just spend all that time on obsessive customization without ever using said bikes in a single race. That’s totally up to you. MXGP3 is now available on the PC, PS4, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch.

SOURCE: Press Release