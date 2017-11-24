There Are Massive Discounts for PS4 Games This Black Friday Now Available on Amazon

Black Friday Deals: Get Assassin’s Creed Origins, Sonic Forces, and South Park on PS4 at Amazon
Happy Black Friday everyone! Amazon has got some killer PS4 deals this year, with new games like Assassin’s Creed Origins at 52% off and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus at 50% off. And if you missed out on games like Final Fantasy XV and Uncharted 4, now would be the time to pick them up.
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – $00 ($30.99 Off)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – $99 ($30.00 Off)
- The Evil Within 2 – $99 ($35.00 Off)
- Sonic Forces Bonus Edition – $24 ($15.00 Off)
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole – $99 ($25.00 Off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole SteelBook Gold Edition – $99 ($25.00 Off)
- Final Fantasy XV – $ 99 ($40.00 Off)
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – $27 ($12.00 Off)
- Friday The 13th: The Game – $99 ($15.00 Off)
- Prey – $99 ($40.00 Off)
- INSIDE / LIMBO Double Pack – $99 ($10.00 Off)
- Middle-Earth: Shadow Of War – $25.00 ($34.99 Off)
- Middle-Earth: Shadow Of War Gold Edition – $99 ($40.00 Off)
- NASCAR Heat 2 – $00 ($20.99 Off)
- Everybody’s Golf – $00 ($24.99 Off)
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider – $99 ($15.00 Off)
- Redout – $19.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 – PlayStation 4 Standard Edition – $99 ($35.00 Off)
- For Honor – $99 ($35.00 Off)
- For Honor: Deluxe Edition – $99 ($40.00 Off)
- Steep – $93 ($10.06 Off)
- Mortal Kombat XL – $33 ($14.66 Off)
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition – $99 ($20.00 Off)
- Fallout 4 Game of The Year Edition – $29.99 ($30.00 Off)
- Star Trek Bridge Crew – $ 22 $20.77 Off)
- Blue Reflection – $99 ($20.00 Off)
- Call of Duty Infinite Warfare – $00 ($20.99 Off)
- Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition – $53 ($16.11 Off)
- PSVR Battlezone – $29.99 ($10.00 Off)
- Nyko Dualshock 4 Night-Glow Keyboard – $17.99 ($17.00 Off)
- DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for PlayStation 4 – Jet Black – $38($21.99 Off)
- DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for PlayStation 4 – Silver – $00 ($26.99 Off)
- DualShock 4 Wireless Controller – $00 ($26.99 Off)
- Blueloong 10 Ft. Tangle-Free Controller Charging Cable – $9.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Mega Dream Dual USB Charging Docking Station – $15.99 ($6.60 Off)
And those are our PS4 Black Friday Amazon deals, but be sure to check back for our upcoming Xbox One and PC deals. There is a whole weekend of sales left to go!