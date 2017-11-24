There Are Massive Discounts for PS4 Games This Black Friday Now Available on Amazon

Black Friday Deals: Get Assassin’s Creed Origins, Sonic Forces, and South Park on PS4 at Amazon

Happy Black Friday everyone! Amazon has got some killer PS4 deals this year, with new games like Assassin’s Creed Origins at 52% off and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus at 50% off. And if you missed out on games like Final Fantasy XV and Uncharted 4, now would be the time to pick them up.

And those are our PS4 Black Friday Amazon deals, but be sure to check back for our upcoming Xbox One and PC deals. There is a whole weekend of sales left to go!