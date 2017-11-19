PlayStation Black Friday Sales Start Now! Take Advantage of Mega Discounts

The Best PlayStation Deals of the Year

As promised, PlayStation has made new discounts available for their software and hardware. It marks the best week to purchase PlayStation 4 games and consoles before the holidays. There’s a huge list of deals, with many available across major retailers.

If you’re looking for games, the best names you’ll find include Uncharted 4 and Horizon: Zero Dawn. Both are among the highest acclaimed titles of 2016 and 2017, respectively, and they’re available at $19.99 each. Furthermore, if you’ve yet to get into a true Naughty Dog classic, there’s The Last of Us: Remastered.

One of the standout deals is the PlayStation 4 Slim, which is currently available for $199.99 with 1 TB of memory. Additionally, there are a series of discounted VR bundles. Buy a headset with Gran Turismo Sport or Skyrim at a significantly lower price point. Or, if you’re looking for another PS Plus subscription, the one-year membership is currently discounted by 33%. Maybe, you just need a controller. Amazon’s Black Friday discounts are available to peruse below.

The PlayStation Black Friday deals are also available at Wal-Mart, BestBuy, and GameStop. One inclusion in GameStop’s sale that’s definitely worth noting is the PlayStation 4 Pro; currently available for $349.99. Visit the website here.

Hope you enjoy these PlayStation Black Friday deals. Check back for more as the month delivers its discounts. We’ll have all the latest news, deals, and shenanigans.

