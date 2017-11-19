From Game of Thrones’ Khaleesi to Spider-Woman, This Cosplay Music Video is Lit

This Cosplay Music Video From London Comic Con is Fantastic

If you visit us regularly, you know we love cosplay. Yesterday, we posted some amazing hot cosplay from Jenna Lynn Meowri. Today, we have something a little different for you. We generally post pictures of brilliant and sexy cosplay but this time we thought we would share with you an amazing video. This video is from the filmmaking duo Sneaky Zebra. They attended London Comic Con last month and put together a terrific cosplay music video that captures some unbelievably amazing cosplay from the show.

Sneaky Zebra is well known for their amazing videos and has attended big conventions in past years. They always manage to capture a wide range of the cosplayers showing off their creations and favorite poses. The costumes on display in this video include characters from IT, Stranger Things, Wonder Woman, and more, as well as all types of mashups of different stories and characters.

Head over to PAGE 2 for the video…