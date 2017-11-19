Share This

 

From Game of Thrones’ Khaleesi to Spider-Woman, This Cosplay Music Video is Lit

This Cosplay Music Video From London Comic Con is Fantastic  

If you visit us regularly, you know we love cosplay. Yesterday, we posted some amazing hot cosplay from Jenna Lynn Meowri. Today, we have something a little different for you. We generally post pictures of brilliant and sexy cosplay but this time we thought we would share with you an amazing video. This video is from the filmmaking duo Sneaky Zebra. They attended London Comic Con last month and put together a terrific cosplay music video that captures some unbelievably amazing cosplay from the show.

London Comic Con Music Video

Sneaky Zebra is well known for their amazing videos and has attended big conventions in past years. They always manage to capture a wide range of the cosplayers showing off their creations and favorite poses. The costumes on display in this video include characters from IT, Stranger Things, Wonder Woman, and more, as well as all types of mashups of different stories and characters.

London Comic Con Music Video

Head over to PAGE 2 for the video…

Related Posts


Jenna Lynn Meowri’s Cosplay is Pure Fire and Insanely Hot

Spicy Video Shows Off Amazing Overwatch Cosplay from BlizzCon 2017

This Gorgeous Cosplayer Can Transform Herself Into Any Character and It’s Spectacular

Super Sexy Cosplayer HezaChan is a Cosplay Legend and Gorgeous Beauty

Voluptuous Russian Cosplayer is Widely Considered The Goddess of Cosplay
Next
CD Projekt Red Responds to Microtransaction Concerns for Cyberpunk 2077, Saying They Are Taking a ‘No Bullshit’ Approach
Previous
Original Tamagotchi for Sale Again in Japan