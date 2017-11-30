A Leaked EA Email Has Revealed a Ton of Sensitive Information About Their Upcoming Titles and More

A Leaked EA Email Has Revealed a Ton of New Information About EA’s Roadmap for 2018

A recent internal email from EA has been leaked revealing a roadmap of what to expect from the company in the coming year and beyond. The email shares a ton of details about a few upcoming titles including Fe and A Way Out, and it confirms when we can expect the next Nintendo Direct!

The leaked email has more than a fair share of sensitive information outlining EA’s plans for 2018. While it seems there is a huge Nintendo Direct scheduled for January of next year, what’s even more exciting is what we can expect to see there. The email shows that there will be an upcoming Switch trailer for Fe, as well as in-depth interviews about the game and hands on previews. Oh, and of course, most importantly, the release window has been set for February 2018.

If you haven’t heard much about Fe, it is a platform adventure similar to Zelda with vibrant and colourful environments. This is on of the snippets from the offical game website: “Become Fe and discover a world that you will never want to leave. Climb, glide, and dig your way through a dark Nordic forest to explore its living, breathing ecosystem – one filled with secrets, side quests, and mystical creatures.” For more about the game, you can check it out here.

Although this news is exciting, the next bit of information is disappointing for everyone who has been waiting to get their hands on A Way Out next year. While it made its big debut at this year’s E3 conference, the leak confirms that the game will no longer be released in 2018, and is instead slated for a 2019 release.

The email did share that we will hear a lot more about the game however, as they are planning “lots of hype and anticipation around this title coming out of EA Play.” In fact, if you’re already aboard the hype train, be prepared to see a sneak peek during The Game Awards 2017, on Dec 7th. You can see the roadmap and all of the details for both A Way Out and Fe according to the email leak below.

We’ll just have to wait and see if EA will release an official statement soon. What do you think about all of these details? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for updates!

