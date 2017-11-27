Halo-Inspired and Visually Stunning VR Game ‘Gunheart’ Gets New Content

VR Game ‘Gunheart’ Just Got Better

From start-up developer Drifter Entertainment comes a new Action/Shooter powered by Unreal Engine 4. Gunheart is a virtual reality title designed to take full advantage of motion controls and 3D space. Recently, the developer released the third and largest content update for Gunheart, a futuristic co-op virtual reality shooter available on Steam Early Access for HTC Vive and Oculus Rift.

Drifter Entertainment’s Creative Director Brian Murphy details the latest content updates that have been made to Gunheart in the video above.

In Gunheart, teleportation technology has opened humanity to new worlds of opportunity across the galaxy. Now prospectors, colonists, fanatics, and adventurers have spilled into the cosmos in search of fortune and independence. In this lawless frontier, mercenary mech pilots like you are all that stands between human progress and what menace might have been awakened in the deep beyond.

Designed to take full advantage of motion controls and 3D VR spaces, Gunheart’s new content update is now live and include:

Brand new campaign including an entirely new script and VO spanning nine story missions;

20 new side missions in addition to the PVP challenges; and ongoing weekly missions;

Expanded loot system including new weapon mods to discover, unlock, upgrade and mix-n-match such as the glass cannon, bloodlust, bubble shield, intravenous bombs, easy money, berserker and fly paper;

30 new cosmetic items to acquire;

New world elements: new bosses, “spawning bag” creatures, powerup printers and data pads;

Enemy upgrades: dropships with new behaviors, improved buzzkills and continued hopper AI upgrades;

Ongoing improvements, bug fixes and polish made to audio and sound, weapons and leaderboards.

Powered by Epic’s Unreal Engine 4, Gunheart is rated ‘T’ for Teen by the ESRB and is available on Steam Early access for HTC Vive and for Oculus Rift at the Oculus store for $34.99. The game will also be available for PlayStation VR in early 2018.

If you’d like to learn more about Drifter Entertainment and their new VR title, you can visit them at https://www.driftervr.com/. While we wait, feel free to let us know your thoughts on Gunheart. Comment down below.

About Drifter Entertainment

Drifter Entertainment is a new start-up in the VR space formed by three veterans of the games industry. Each of the founders have spent years building the platforms that make AR and VR possible and now they’re channeling that passion and experience into making some of the best damn VR games in the world. Ray Davis served as General Manager at Epic Games, leading engineering on Gears of War 1 and 2, overseeing the launch and growth of Unreal Engine 4 and Epic’s VR initiatives, including the acclaimed VR shooter Bullet Train. Kenneth Scott is an art director with 20 years of game development experience on games like Quake3, Doom3 and the Halo franchise, as well as time working at Oculus. Brian Murphy has spent the last decade working as designer and creative director for Microsoft Studios, taking several major platforms and games from incubation all the way to final product, including Xbox One, Microsoft HoloLens and Xbox Kinect.

SOURCE: Press Release