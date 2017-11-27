Destiny 2 Free Trial Starts Tomorrow, November 28, so Get Ready for a No-Cost Experience

You Have Been Waiting to Play Destiny 2 for Free. Well, Here You Are

No, the title of this post is not lying, Destiny 2 will be free to play starting tomorrow, November 28, 2017. This will be your opportunity to jump into a “world without light” at no extra cost.

Enjoy one of 2017’s top-selling games as you explore the world in the wake of a devastating Cabal invasion. You can play the story, an experience you probably sought in the first Destiny. Furthermore, witness how the sequel has improved over its predecessor. There have been a few updates since the game’s launch, and there are more to come. Therefore, you’ll want to make the most of the trial period if you’re evaluating a potential purchase. This trial is so significant, there’s even a new trailer designed specifically for it. Check a look:

Just remember more gear, more weapons, and all the shaders you can collect without spending money. Game director Luke Smith recently teased a few upcoming changes to the experience, which means whatever you play during the trial period will likely be improved. The only thing we can’t say is when the trial period will end.

To check out the current state of the game, see our Destiny 2 review. Expect more news on gameplay updates and changes as time goes by. Expect them until Destiny 3 arrives.

Happy gaming.