Alien Isolation Team May be Working on new, Destiny-like Experience

From the Creative Assembly Team That Also Developed Halo Wars 2

Creative Assembly is hiring, and they’re hiring for a project the likes of which they’ve never done before. To make the news even better, it will be a multiplatform release developed by the Alien Isolation team and they’re calling it, “the biggest multiformat project Creative Assembly has ever undertaken.”

Get hyped. As is clear to see on Creative Assembly’s Career page, the developer is looking to fill three roles for a “new undisclosed IP.” The roles are that of Senior Meta Game Designer, Lead Systems Designer, and Technical Artist.

As discovered by GameWatcher, the Senior Meta Game Designer will deal with “economy, progression and retention methods, leaderboards, challenges, world building and events.” In other words, we can expect a world with a shared economy akin to Destiny and Tom Clancy’s The Division. Perhaps one that is service-based.

Furthermore, the Lead Systems Designer will help define the multiplayer experience. Reading between the lines, the game hints at PvP. As stated, the designer “will be responsible for defining the range and depth of the core game experience, balancing the systems, looking at skill ceilings, complexity, challenge and player progression”; at the same time, they will deal with “weapons, movement, abilities, gadgets, health and other underlying gameplay systems”

If this really is Creative Assembly’s biggest multiplatform project, we hope it carries the innovative draw we saw with Alien Isolation. Despite Isolation’s critical success, we have yet to see a sequel. Here’s to hoping this next project is great enough to merit one. Considering the team behind it, I think we can have faith.

What kind of game do you think Creative Assembly has hidden behind the curtain? Did you play Alien Isolation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.