Xbox One Deals: Killer Deals on For Honor, Prey, and The Surge

Xbox One Deals: For Honor, Prey, and The Surge On Sale Now

Finishing off the deals from Amazon this week, we’re giving you the list of our Xbox One deals. Topping the list, we’ve got For Honor at 50% off, Prey at 43%, and The Surge at 35%. That’s not all though so be sure to take a look at the full list below!

Xbox One Deals – Games:

Xbox One Deals – Hardware:

That completes our deals from Amazon for the week. Don’t forget to check out our PS4 and Windows PC deals we’ve compiled the past two days before you go!