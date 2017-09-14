Two More 2DS XL Variants on the Way This Fall

Choose From Pumpkin Spice Orange and Poké ball Red

Of the many things announced during yesterday’s Nintendo Direct, nothing was quite as seasonal as the New 2DS XL variants. Players will be able to choose from Pumpkin Spice orange and Pokeball red, both of which feel perfectly autumn.

The orange version of the 2DS XL was announced all the way back when the hardware was first revealed, so it isn’t quite as fresh. Pumpkin Spice will be hitting store shelves in North America on October 6th, 2017. Europe already got this edition, we’re just playing catch-up. The Poké Ball edition is coming out the following month, with a retail release on November 3rd. Again, both of these models are 2DS rather than 3DS. This is in keeping with Nintendo’s slow-but-steady move away from 3D as a feature.

This isn’t to say that we’re done with 3D games just yet. The new Metroid title makes good use of the 3D sliders, for example. It’s likely that games with the functionality will keep trickling out even after it becomes impossible to find any 3DS systems in stores. Speaking of impossible to find, best get your pre-orders for these in place as soon as you’re able. That Poké Ball edition looks like it’s going to disappear real fast.

