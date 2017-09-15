Share This

 

PS4 Deals: Hot Deals on The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind, Star Trek: Bridge Crew And More

Happy Friday gamers! We are back at it again for another stellar weekend of Amazon deals. To kick things off, check out the great PS4 deals we have compiled for you! Go ahead and take a break from the homework and check out great deals such as The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind at 48% off, Star Trek: Bridge Crew for PSVR players at 40% off and For Honor at 51% off! That’s not all folks, be sure to check out the rest of the great deals below!

Xbox one deals for honor Boycott For Honor

 

 

Well that’s an end for PS4 deals for now but be sure to check back for our incoming Xbox One and PC deals!

