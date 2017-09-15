PS4 Deals This Week: Save Big on The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind, Star Trek: Bridge Crew and For Honor
Happy Friday gamers! We are back at it again for another stellar weekend of Amazon deals. To kick things off, check out the great PS4 deals we have compiled for you! Go ahead and take a break from the homework and check out great deals such as The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind at 48% off, Star Trek: Bridge Crew for PSVR players at 40% off and For Honor at 51% off! That’s not all folks, be sure to check out the rest of the great deals below!
- Final Fantasy XV – $78 ($25.21 Off)
- Abzu – $09 ($3.90 Off)
- RiME – $19.99 ($10.00 Off)
- Overwatch – Game of the Year Edition – $ ($7.94 Off)
- For Honor – $ ($30.60 Off)
- Project CARS Complete Edition – $21.30 ($38.69 Off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online Morrowind – $($29.00 Off)
- Star Trek Bridge Crew – $ ($20.00 Off)
- Valkyria Revolution – $ ($24.56Off)
- Injustice 2 – $39.58 ($20.41 Off)
- Prey – $ ($24.32Off)
- Mass Effect Andromeda – $ ($11.99 Off)
- Toukiden 2 – $29.99 ($30.00)
- Watch Dogs 2 – $ ($25.00 Off)
- Mafia III – $19.99 ($10.00 Off)
- Titanfall 2 – $ ($7.99 Off)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – $ ($20.16 Off)
- Styx Shards of Darkness – $29.95 ($20.04 Off)
- Grand Theft Auto V – $44.97 ($15.02 Off)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – $ ($22.73 Off)
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – $ ($29.13 Off)
- Call of Duty Infinite Warfare – $($21.99 Off)
- Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition – $ ($30.96 Off)
- PlayStation 4 Camera – $ ($12.51 Off)
- PSVR Battlezone – $24.99 ($15.00 Off)
- Dragon Quest Builders – $29.99 ($10.00 Off)
- Doom – $ ($10.00 Off)
- Nyko Dualshock 4 Night-Glow Keyboard – $17.99 ($17.00 Off)
- DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for PlayStation 4 – Jet Black – $ ($14.00 Off)
- DualShock 4 Wireless Controller in Wave Blue – $45.49 ($19.50 Off)
- Blueloong 10 Ft. Tangle-Free Controller Charging Cable – $9.99 ($20.00 Off)
- SKmoon PS4 Console Stand, Disk Storage & Dual Controller Charger – $26.99 ($33.00 Off)
- Mega Dream Dual USB Charging Docking Station – $15.99 ($6.60 Off)
Well that’s an end for PS4 deals for now but be sure to check back for our incoming Xbox One and PC deals!