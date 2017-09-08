PS4 Deals: Prey, Valkyria Revolution, and Resident Evil 7 with Amazing Discounts

PS4 Deals This Week: Savings on Prey, Valkyria Revolution, and Resident Evil 7
School is in, but we haven’t forgotten our weekly PS4 deals.Returning with some new deals, we’ve got Prey at 51% off, Valkyria Revolution at 50% off, and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard at 36% off. Nonetheless, there’s still more to see so be sure to take a look at the entire list of game deals below!
- Final Fantasy XV – $78 ($25.21 Off)
- Abzu – $09 ($3.90 Off)
- RiME – $19.99 ($10.00 Off)
- Overwatch – Game of the Year Edition – $ ($5.05 Off)
- Inside/Limbo Double Pack – $21.05 ($8.94 Off)
- For Honor – $ ($29.70 Off)
- Project CARS Complete Edition – $19.24 ($40.75 Off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online Morrowind – $($25.00 Off)
- Star Trek Bridge Crew – $ ($12.00 Off)
- Valkyria Revolution – $ ($20.00Off)
- Injustice 2 – $41.29 ($18.70 Off)
- Prey – $ ($30.00Off)
- Mass Effect Andromeda – $ ($11.99 Off)
- Toukiden 2 – $29.99 ($30.00)
- Watch Dogs 2 – $ ($10.04 Off)
- Mafia III – $19.99 ($10.00 Off)
- Titanfall 2 – $90 ($10.09 Off)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – $ ($20.21 Off)
- Dishonored 2 – $28.95 ($11.04 Off)
- Styx Shards of Darkness – $30.58 ($19.41 Off)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – $ ($21.50 Off)
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – $ ($28.99 Off)
- Call of Duty Infinite Warfare – $ ($30.15 Off)
- Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition – $ ($26.52 Off)
- PlayStation 4 Camera – $ ($16.87 Off)
- PSVR Battlezone – $24.99 ($15.00 Off)
- Dragon Quest Builders – $29.99 ($10.00 Off)
- Doom – $ ($10.10 Off)
- Nyko Dualshock 4 Night-Glow Keyboard – $17.99 ($17.00 Off)
- DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for PlayStation 4 – Jet Black – $ ($16.37 Off)
- DualShock 4 Wireless Controller in Wave Blue – $48.49 ($16.50 Off)
- Blueloong 10 Ft. Tangle-Free Controller Charging Cable – $9.99 ($20.00 Off)
- SKmoon PS4 Console Stand, Disk Storage & Dual Controller Charger – $26.99 ($33.00 Off)
- Mega Dream Dual USB Charging Docking Station – $15.99 ($6.60 Off)
