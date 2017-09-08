Share This

 

PS4 Deals: Prey, Valkyria Revolution, and Resident Evil 7 with Amazing Discounts

PS4 Deals This Week: Savings on Prey, Valkyria Revolution, and Resident Evil 7

School is in, but we haven’t forgotten our weekly PS4 deals.Returning with some new deals, we’ve got Prey at 51% off, Valkyria Revolution at 50% off, and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard at 36% off. Nonetheless, there’s still more to see so be sure to take a look at the entire list of game deals below!

Resident Evil 7, PS4 deals

 

That’s it for our PS4 deals for the week, but not completely over for our game deals segment. Be sure to check back for our PC deals tomorrow and Xbox One deals on Sunday. Happy gaming!

Related Posts


PlayStation Store Flash Sale is All About Celebrating PAX Prime 2017

PS4 Deals: FFXV, Mass Effect Andromeda, RiME on Sale This Labor Day Weekend

50 Incredible PC Game Deals to End Summer With a Bang

Xbox One Deals Alert: Get Agents of Mayhem, RiME For Cheap Right Now

This Week’s Best PS4 Deals: Persona 5, RiME, & Valkyria Revolution
Previous
The Witcher 3 Going 4K on Consoles This Year