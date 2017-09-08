PS4 Deals: Prey, Valkyria Revolution, and Resident Evil 7 with Amazing Discounts

PS4 Deals This Week: Savings on Prey, Valkyria Revolution, and Resident Evil 7

School is in, but we haven’t forgotten our weekly PS4 deals.Returning with some new deals, we’ve got Prey at 51% off, Valkyria Revolution at 50% off, and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard at 36% off. Nonetheless, there’s still more to see so be sure to take a look at the entire list of game deals below!

That’s it for our PS4 deals for the week, but not completely over for our game deals segment. Be sure to check back for our PC deals tomorrow and Xbox One deals on Sunday. Happy gaming!