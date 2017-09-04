Brand New Far Cry 5 Gameplay From Pax West 2017 Showcases Some Fun Open World Dynamics

New Gameplay for Far Cry 5 Unveiled at Pax West 2017

Although there has been quite a bit of controversy surrounding the latest in the Far Cry series, Ubisoft is determined to show off just how much work they’ve put into Far Cry 5. Over the past couple of months, we’ve found out more and more about not only the game content, but also the game dynamics. In all new gameplay video from PAX West 2017, Ubisoft revealed some new aspects home to Far Cry 5: aerial dogfights, and fishing.

At this years PAX West in Seattle, Ubisoft took the opportunity to show off some fantastic gameplay for Far Cry 5. On top of the gameplay we’ve seen at Gamescom 2017, this latest video shows off a ton of interesting dynamics. In the latest video you’ll see quite a bit of fighting, as well as general driving around Hope County. On top of that, players will get a glimpse into the future of Far Cry with aerial dogfights between propeller airplanes, and fishing. Of course, while the fishing is harder than originally thought, it should come as no surprise that this popular American ‘sport’ will have a heavy presence in the latest Far Cry title. This gameplay comes from Ubisoft’s livestream during PAX West, which you can check out below.

If you’re looking for some Far Cry 5 gear, you may pleased to find out that there is a free dynamic theme available for the PlayStation 4 in the PlayStation Store. And if you’re wondering how well Far Cry 5 will sell, Ubisoft is predicting that it will be close to sales of Far Cry 3 and Far Cry 4. Far Cry 5 launches for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on February 27th of next year.

Are you excited about Far Cry 5? Does this new gameplay change your mind about it one way or another?

