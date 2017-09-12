Celebrate Maize Launching for Consoles With Vladdy and the Gang

Celebrate Maize with Vladdy Who’s Pretty Sure He’s the Star of This Game

Maize, the surreal first-person adventure game starring a talking teddy bear and some sentient corn, is getting a console release today. To celebrate Maize coming out for PS4 and Xbox One, Finish Line Games sat down with Vladdy, the game’s only talking teddy bear with a functioning robot arm, to talk about the game.

Vladdy: You mean hero. Vladdy is game hero.

Finish Line Games: Well, technically the player’s the hero.

Vladdy: Is player star in front of camera? NO. Does player have strong robot arm? NO. Player only walk around. Vladdy. Vladdy does all the talking. Vladdy is hero. Idiots.

FLG: Uh… that’s not the definition of first-person. The player’s the one behind the camera. And now they’re moving with a controller. It’s safe to say they’re in control.

Vladdy: Camera is always on Vladdy. But of course Vladdy very charming.

FLG: (shaking heads) Ignore him. We try to. We couldn’t be more excited to see MAIZE making it’s way onto PlayStation®4 and Xbox One today. The story’s perfectly suited for the couch and-

Vladdy: Yes. This Vladdy’s story. Lazy console gamers on couch will laugh at idiot corn and cheer for Vladdy. They want to be Vladdy, but not even console allow that.

FLG: (shaking heads, again)We’re proud of the absurdity of the adventure and we worked hard to create authentic sentient corn-

Vladdy: Corn look silly. They are idiots.

FLG: As you can see, it’s not exactly easy living with Vladdy. He said it was only temporary–

Vladdy: Vladdy work odd jobs on side to pay for world travels so Vladdy out of hair. Vladdy not even get royalty cheques!

FLG: Yeah, maybe we can cut that last part. Probably not the best note to go out on. We do have a launch trailer, though. You should definitely check that out to get in the mood for some good old fashioned adventuring.

There you have it. If you’ve a hankering for some bizarre corn-based adventuring with a talking teddy bear companion, Maize will be right up your alley. The game is out today for PS4 and Xbox One. If you remain unconvinced, check out the new launch trailer below.

SOURCE: Press Release