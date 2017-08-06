An Analyst Says the Xbox One X Won’t Sell Because It’s Double the Price of the PlayStation 4

Michael Pachter Says the Xbox One X Won’t Sell Because of the Price, Not the Lack of Titles

Since the big reveal of the Xbox One X at this years E3, many in the industry have said that it’s likely the console will not sell very well because of the lack of exclusive titles to go along with it. In the latest episode of Pachter Factor, Michael Pachter, shares a very different opinion of why the Xbox One X will not sell.

Although many in the industry have been sharing their opinion on the future of the Xbox One X, one analyst says that gamers will stay away from the console not because of a lack of titles available, but because of the price tag attached. Michael Pachter, a well known tech analyst, dissected why the Xbox One X won’t sell well in his latest episode of his YouTube series: Pachter Factor. Pachter stated that the issue with the Xbox One X is not the lack of titles available.“The people who are saying it’s not going to sell well because of lack of games – it plays all Xbox games. There are tons of games for it. We can argue about whether they’re going to have 4K features in them not. All the new ones will, the developers are putting them in. So that’s BS.”

Pachter suggests that the price of the Xbox One X, at $500 USD, will be the console’s downfall. Although the price may not seem too steep for some Xbox fans, especially with the specs included, Pachter says that the price definitely has something to be desired when compared to the current Xbox One S and the PlayStation 4 models. “I think it won’t sell so well because it cost twice as much as PlayStation 4. I mean, I think that’s the easy answer. And, you know, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One S are nominally are priced at $299, and they’re pretty regularly discounted to $249, and they are almost always bundled with something. So the $299 version, you kind of have to be a moron to pay $299 for a console now and not get a piece of software for free which does have a perceived value of 50 bucks.”

Pachter delved further into his explanation saying that anyone who work for their money and don’t have a lot of extra disposable income are likely not going to spend it on a significantly higher priced console, when looking at the prices available for the PS4 and Xbox One S. Pachter came up with an analogy to explain why the price difference will have such an impact, “The question is: ‘Who in their right mind is buying an Xbox One X?’ And the answer is:The same guy who buys a Porsche instead of a BMW. The guys who have Porsches are the guys who have too much money. It doesn’t seem like it’s that much more expensive, and they just do it, because they can.”

The Xbox One X will be released in a few months time, on November 7th. Do you agree with Pachter or do you have a different opinion? And will you be picking up the newest console from Microsoft? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for updates!

