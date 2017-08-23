Team17’s Gamescom Trailers Released for Replay

Team17’s Gamescom Trailers in a Nice, Neat Package

Maybe you missed Gamescom because you were at work, or maybe you didn’t watch because you couldn’t understand any of the Irish and French presenters. SOME publishers are stingy and don’t care about you watching their latest cinematic masterpieces in the form of trailers for games that you have to wait months and possibly a full calendar year to get your hands on. Worry not, Team17’s Gamescom Trailers are all available for replay, so you can drool and lust at your place of employment.

First Up, Genesis: Alpha One

Our planet has been left ravaged by war; pollution and over-exploitation of resources, humanity’s hope lies with the Genesis Program and the promise of a new home. As the Captain of a Genesis star ship, you journey into uncharted space on this ultimate mission and you must create a crew capable of fighting the alien infestations that threaten it. Take DNA from the aliens that you encounter and splice it with your crew members to give them new abilities and a better chance to prosper within a hostile galaxy. Your goal: Find new homes for humanity’s DNA and save the species from extinction. Genesis: Alpha One is heading to Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC in 2018.





Second: Sword Legacy: Omen

As Uther Pendragon you will embark on an epic journey through Broken Britannia to avenge your fallen lord and recover the long-lost sword, Excalibur. Fight alongside a rag tag band of unlikely heroes to defeat your enemies in tense, turn-based tactical combat. Crush your enemies’ willpower and watch them flee the battlefield or even turn on their comrades. Use the environment to your advantage, moving your heroes into cover and setting the enemy ablaze with explosive barrels before finishing them off with brutal, visceral overkill moves. Sword Legacy: Omen is heading to PC in 2017.

Finally: Yoku’s Island Express

Meet Yoku, the pint-sized postman protagonist of Yoku’s Island Express! Use a unique blend of

pinball mechanics, platforming and open world exploration to unlock the secrets of Mokumana

Island, help the locals, awaken ancient deities and much more in this amazing tropical adventure!

Yoku’s Island Express is rolling onto Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC in 2018.

