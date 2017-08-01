Upcoming Splatoon 2 Splatfest Brings New Stage – Welcome to the Mystery Zone

Nintendo is proud to announce that the upcoming Splatoon 2 Splatfest brings new stage presence along with it! The next Splatfest will be taking place on an all-new stage titled the ‘Mystery Zone’ where players can duke out their inner feelings about which condiment is better in the “Mayo vs Ketchup” Splatfest theme.

The upcoming Splatfest is set to take place next weekend from 9PM August 4th to 9PM August 5th. Alongside the new Mystery Zone stage, two other stages will also be chosen for the ultimate condiment battle of the century. Nintendo plans on keeping this stage for future Splatfest activities, but with some switch-ups here and there along the way. You can check out some screenshots from the new Mystery Zone stage below!:

Will you be taking part in the upcoming Splatoon 2 Splatfest on the Nintendo Switch? Are you team Mayo or team Ketchup? Let us know how you really feel about your favorite food accessory in the comments below!

