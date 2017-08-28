Rockstar’s ‘Agent’ Rumored to be in Development as Images Leak Online

A Ghost of the PlayStation 3 Returns

If many gamers forgot about Agent, the game of spies being developed by Rockstar Games, that’s understandable. Announced back in 2009, Agent was the developer’s promise for the PS3 after making a deal with Sony. Many years later, there’s been no trace of the product. That may have just changed, however.

The game of spies may have surfaced online through a series of leaked images. The images, posted by user Bully 2 Info on Twitter, showcase unfamiliar environments from a game that allegedly belongs to Take-Two. This is the same Twitter account that leaked images of Bully 2 concept art some time back.

Worth noting is that, back in 2016, Take-Two renewed the rights to Agent. Also worth noting: no matter where you go, there’s never been any word of its cancellation. The same is true if you check the title’s Wikipedia page.

Even so, publisher Take-Two will neither deny nor confirm the development of Agent and has avoided all questions relating to the IP. But, if Agent really is in development, rumor says it will come to the PS4. Many fans point to the fact that Rockstar Games still owes Sony a new IP. Only time will give credence to these images, however. What are your thoughts?

As it sits, Rockstar is hard at work on Red Dead Redemption 2; meanwhile, they’re still supporting Grand Theft Auto V. Therefore, it will be interesting to see where a new game would fit in their release schedule. Comment down below if you think Agent is indeed still in the works, and let us know your impressions of these images.

