PS4 System Software Update 5.0 Revealed and It Makes Your Life Easier

Changes to Menus, Settings, and Notifications Are Coming

Sony is constantly making changes to the PlayStation 4’s firmware and updating its UI. For the most part, it’s usually for the better. This time around, they’ve actually made it downright convenient. Though this update is currently only available for beta testers, the notes have been revealed. Here’s our first look.

Of the noteworthy changes, Sony included a new feature called “Family” on PSN. In sum, it allows for multiple adult/parent accounts that can manage sub-accounts. As the name indicates, it is ideally suited for parents looking to limit the accessibility of accounts belonging to children and/or other family members. Alternatively, the master account can give the parental status to someone else, and the individual can thus manage other sub-accounts.

Another feature being added to your PS4 is the ability to broadcast games. I assume this is different from SharePlay in that it allows multiple people to view your game playthroughs. Meanwhile, on the PS4 Pro, users can stream their content via Twitch at 1080p 60FPS.

Notifications have become customizable. The firmware update will let you decide how pop-ups reach your screen: messages, updates, requests, etc. There’s also the option to eliminate pop-ups altogether while playing video.

And speaking of notifications, update 5.0 has made this feature quicker and easier to access. Notifications and downloads will now appear on the Quick Menu; this way you don’t have to leave your game or application. Simply press and hold the PS button to view everything relevant.

More notes for PS4 Software Update 5.0 are available at the PlayStation Blog. An exact release date hasn’t been revealed, but it may come soon. Check back for relevant updates as they arrive.