Project Cars 2 on Xbox One X Will Be ‘Significantly Better’ Than on PS4 Pro

Xbox One X to pull a win on PS4 in Project Cars 2 according to Director

In the ongoing battle for console graphics supremacy, which the PS4 has handily held the lead for some time now, it looks like you might be able to notch one for Team Green with the upcoming Project Cars 2 and the Xbox One X. Obviously, Microsoft has been touting the Xbox One X as the best thing to happen to gaming in 2017 as they ramp up for release and now, despite noted gaming analyst, Michael Pachter crooning about how the Xbox One X won’t sell, it seems like developers are coming around to offer their support of said trumpeting.

In a recent interview with Trusted Reviews, Slightly Mad Studios’ Game Director for Project Cars 2, Stephen Viljoen put things rather bluntly stating that ‘there will be a significant, a noticeable improvement because you have better hardware.’ Of course, this isn’t to say that the game will look bad on a PS4 Pro as he explained

Of course, this isn’t to say that the game will look bad on a PS4 Pro as he explained that Slightly Mad’s goal across all platforms is a beautiful and smooth running experience;

“We don’t want people, based on the platform they choose, to have a lesser experience with the physics fidelity. It needs to be the same level of detail and accuracy as what we have on the high-end platform on PC. Even on the PC, you have high-end PC vs low-end PC and it needs to be consistent. Because consoles nowadays are pretty much low-end PCs. When people go and play online on PC, you’re going to have people playing on low and high-end PCs, and you can’t have them physics fidelity being different between them. So we’d rather compromise on the visuals and keep that physics experience as accurate as possible. So yes it’s an incredible challenge, and the one thing us developers always cry for is give us more horsepower, make these consoles faster! But of course the consoles get faster and then we add more stuff.”

Diving further into the engine for Project Cars 2 and how it can be scaled according to the platform it’s running on, Viljoen noted that optimization is at peak for each individual platform. It’s fairly obvious that consoles won’t stack up to Ultra settings on a high-end PC, but with that special optimization Project Cars 2 will ultimately look amazing no matter where you choose to play it.

“Our engine inherently is scalable, so on the PC we expose that to the player, so going into performance options on the PC, you can see there’s things that you can take from low to ultra, for example, track and car detail. So there’s a ton of settings, so what we do is we use that when we target a new platform and we set that optimally for each platform. I can’t tell you exactly what all the various sliders will be at when you’re on Xbox One X versus on PS4 Pro, but obviously, they’ll be higher, so there will be a significant, a noticeable improvement because you have better hardware.”