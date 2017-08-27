Share This

 

50 Incredible PC Game Deals to End Summer With a Bang

These explosive PC Game Deals will unleash gaming fury to close out the Summer season

Summer might be fizzling out, but we at COGconnected have some PC game deals so explosive, they’ll blow the late-summer blues to Kingdom Come, with 1,000-mega-watt nuclear savings to vaporize your boredom. Urban Empire brings a kiloton of gameplay for just $20, and Civ VI delivers a mushroom cloud of fun for less than 50 bucks.

Press the button on these savings while you can, and take cover because the fun and savings are about to be unleashed like an ICBM of awesomeness the likes of which this planet has never seen!

pc game deals

PC Game Deals – Games:

PC Game Deals – Accessories: 

PC Game Deals – Computers:

That’s it for our PC game deals from Amazon this week. Have a look at our PS4 and Xbox One deals as well before you leave though! Until next week, happy gaming!

Related Posts


Xbox One Deals Alert: Get Agents of Mayhem, RiME For Cheap Right Now

This Week’s Best PS4 Deals: Persona 5, RiME, & Valkyria Revolution

PC Deals: 50% Off Prey, Dragon Age: Inquisition and Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition and More

Xbox One Deals: Great Discounts on Prey, Injustice 2 and the King’s Quest Collection

PS4 Deals: Valkyria Revolution, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands and Nioh at Crazy Low Prices
Next
VR Gaming in Trouble as HTC Takes Massive Loss And Looks to Sell Vive Headset
Previous
Things Get Intense Between Super Saiyan Goku and Vegeta in an Amazing New Trailer for Dragon Ball FighterZ