50 Incredible PC Game Deals to End Summer With a Bang

These explosive PC Game Deals will unleash gaming fury to close out the Summer season
Summer might be fizzling out, but we at COGconnected have some PC game deals so explosive, they’ll blow the late-summer blues to Kingdom Come, with 1,000-mega-watt nuclear savings to vaporize your boredom. Urban Empire brings a kiloton of gameplay for just $20, and Civ VI delivers a mushroom cloud of fun for less than 50 bucks.
Press the button on these savings while you can, and take cover because the fun and savings are about to be unleashed like an ICBM of awesomeness the likes of which this planet has never seen!
PC Game Deals – Games:
- The Elder Scrolls Online Morrowind [Online Game Code] – $40.19 ($19.80 Off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online [Online Game Code] – $9.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Urban Empire – $19.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Dishonored 2 – $24.99 ($15.00 Off)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI – $48.99 ($11.00)
- Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood – $($12.50 Off)
- Death Squared [Online Game Code] – $14.99 ($5.00 Off)
- Prey – $ ($30.00 Off)
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare- $ ($20.50 Off)
- Doom – $93 ($10.06 Off
- Mafia III – $ ($10.00 Off)
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 PC Season Pass Edition – $ ($26.00 Off)
- Mass Effect Trilogy – $ ($15.80 Off)
- Mass Effect Andromeda – $ ($16.00 Off)
- Ori and the Blind Forest Definitive Edition – $12.48 ($7.51 Off)
- Dragon Age Inquisition – $ ($10.00 Off)
- Grand Theft Auto V – $ ($20.00 Off)
- XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Edition – $9.99 ($40.00 Off)
- Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition – $99 ($20.00 Off)
- Tom Clancy’s The Division – $21.70 ($28.24 Off)
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition- $31.99 ($48.00 Off)
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue – $16.95 ($33.04 Off)
- 1979 Revolution Black Friday – $99 ($6.00 Off)
- Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor – $14.99 ($5.00 Off)
- Shadowrun Hong Kong Extended Edition Deluxe – $19.99 ($10.00 Off)
- Fallout 4 – $19.99 ($23.99 Off)
- Steam Link – $ ($17.50 Off)
- Sennheiser GAME ZERO Headset – $169.95 ($110.00 Off)
- BENGOO Gaming Headset – $99 ($10.00 Off)
- SADES A7 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound USB Gaming Headset – $35.99 ($34.00 Off)
- SADES SA902 7.1 Channel Virtual USB Surround Stereo Wired PC Gaming Headset – $26.99 ($45.00 Off)
- SADES R2 Virtual 7.1 Channel Surround Sound Headphones – $39.99 ($70.00 Off)
- ENVEL G2000 Gaming Headset – $23.99 ($19.00 Off)
- Redragon K556 RGB LED Backlit Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $59.99 ($30.00 Off)
- Jelly Comb 87 Key Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $28.99 ($41.00 Off)
- Logitech G602 Gaming Wireless Mouse – $34.99 ($45.00 Off)
- Razer Naga Chroma MMO Gaming Mouse – $60.00 ($20.00 Off)
- UtechSmart Venus 16400 Gaming Mouse – $38.99 ($61.00 Off)
- QERY Gaming Mouse – $10.99 ($33.00 Off)
PC Game Deals – Computers:
That’s it for our PC game deals from Amazon this week. Have a look at our PS4 and Xbox One deals as well before you leave though! Until next week, happy gaming!