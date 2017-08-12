PAX West 2017’s Indie MEGABOOTH Line-up Announced

PAX West 2017 Will Host 67 Indie Games

As PAX West 2017 creeps ever closer, Indie Megabooth announced this year’s line-up of games. All told, it’s 83 games, including 17 tabletop games. The two immediate games that I’m itching to play are AWAY: Journey to the Unexpected for its 90’s anime awesomeness and UFO 50 for its Avengers-like assembly of indie devs.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Indie Megabooth for PAX West 2017:

MEGABOOTH

MINIBOOTH

TABLETOP

(in the ACT Theatre and on the show floor – more info TBA)

While there’s a behemoth list of games at the Indie MEGABOOTH, don’t forget all the other indie game goodness at other booths like Adult Swim and at the offsite indie events around the convention as well.

Source: Official Site