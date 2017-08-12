PAX West 2017’s Indie MEGABOOTH Line-up Announced

PAX West 2017 Will Host 67 Indie Games
As PAX West 2017 creeps ever closer, Indie Megabooth announced this year’s line-up of games. All told, it’s 83 games, including 17 tabletop games. The two immediate games that I’m itching to play are AWAY: Journey to the Unexpected for its 90’s anime awesomeness and UFO 50 for its Avengers-like assembly of indie devs.
Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Indie Megabooth for PAX West 2017:
MEGABOOTH
- Aegis Defenders (GUTS Department)
- At Sundown (Mild Beast Games)
- AWAY: Journey to the Unexpected (Playdius Entertainment)
- Blasters of the Universe (The Secret Location)
- Castle Story (Sauropod Studio)
- Children of Zodiarcs (Cardboard Utopia)
- Crest (Eat Create Sleep)
- Date or Die (Dev or Die)
- Dead Cells (Motion Twin)
- Dunk Lords (Story Fort, LLC)
- Eco (Strange Loop Games)
- Figment (Bedtime Digital Games)
- Fort Triumph (Fort Triumph Ltd.)
- Galaxy of Pen & Paper (Behold Studios)
- Heaven will be Mine (Pillow Fight / Worst Girls)
- Holy Potatoes! We’re in Space?! (Daylight Studios)
- Hot Lava (Klei Entertainment)
- Interfectorem (Girls Make Games)
- LEGRAND LEGACY (SEMISOFT)
- Midair (Archetype Studios)
- Monster Prom (Beautiful Glitch)
- MOTHERGUNSHIP (Terrible Posture Games, Grip Digital)
- Mystic Melee (Serenity Forge)
- Nidhogg 2 (Messhof)
- Nine Parchments (Frozenbyte)
- Obduction (Cyan Inc)
- Once Upon a Coma (Serenity Forge)
- Pikuniku (Sectordub ltd)
- Q.U.B.E. 2 (Toxic Games)
- Runner3 (Choice Provisions)
- SHU (Coatsink)
- Signal Decay (Nela System)
- Stifled (Gattai Games)
- Super Slime Arena (JellyTeam L.L.C.)
- The Church in the Darkness (Paranoid Productions)
- The Gardens Between (The Voxel Agents)
- The King’s Bird (Serenity Forge)
- Thimbleweed Park (Terrible Toybox, Inc.)
- TINY METAL (AREA 35, Inc.)
- Trailmakers (Flashbulb Games)
- UFO 50 (Mossmouth, LLC)
- Way of the Passive Fist (Household Games Inc.)
- West of Loathing (Asymmetric)
MINIBOOTH
- A Case of Distrust (The Wandering Ben)
- A Duel Hand Disaster: Trackher (Ask An Enemy Studios)
- Cloudbase Prime (Floating Island Games)
- EarthNight (Cleaversoft)
- Emily is Away Too (Kyle Seeley)
- Exception (Traxmaster Software LLC)
- Keen (Cat Nigiri)
- Keyboard Sports (Triband)
- Lifeless Moon (Stage 2 Studios)
- Light Fingers (Numizmatic)
- LIGHTFIELD (Lost in the Garden)
- Mulaka (Lienzo)
- Phantom Brigade (Tetragon Works)
- Planetoid Pioneers (Data Realms)
- Putty Pals (Harmonious Games)
- Return of the Obra Dinn (3909 LLC)
- Russian Subway Dogs (Spooky Squid Games Inc.)
- Rusty Lake Paradise (Rusty Lake)
- Spartan Fist (Glass Bottom Games)
- SUPER IMPOSSIBLE ROAD (Wonderful Lasers Inc.)
- Tasukete Tako-San: Save me Mr Tako! (Christophe Galati)
- The First Tree (David Wehle)
- Tiny Bubbles (Pine Street Codeworks)
- Vidar (Razbury Games)
TABLETOP
(in the ACT Theatre and on the show floor – more info TBA)
- Abandon Planet (Orange Machine Games)
- All or One (Robot High Five)
- By Order of the Queen (Junk Spirit Games)
- Complicated Board Game the Card Game (Offcut Games)
- Cult Following: The One True Game (Bravely Told Games)
- Emergence (Emergence Team)
- Fantastic Factories (Fantastic Factories)
- H.E.A.D. Hunters (Gut Shot Games)
- Human Era (Lay Waste Games)
- Maximum Apocalypse (Rock Manor Games)
- Now Everyone Get the F%$# Out! (Starcap Games)
- Phoenix Covenant (Hikari Games)
- Race For The Galaxy (Temple Gates Games)
- Sarah’s Singularity (Wandering Monster Studios)
- Someone Has Died (Gather Round Games)
- Spaceteam (Timber & Bolt)
- Wisp in the Vale: Larklamp (Lumo Amuzo)
While there’s a behemoth list of games at the Indie MEGABOOTH, don’t forget all the other indie game goodness at other booths like Adult Swim and at the offsite indie events around the convention as well.
