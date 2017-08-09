Hyper Light Drifter Appearing in Party Fighter Brawlout

Brawlout Getting a Switch Release Along with New Challenger Later This Year

The newest fighter in Brawlout will be none other than the Hyper Light Drifter, the slightly damaged hero from Heart Machine’s smash indie hit! On top of that, the excellent Early Access party brawler will be coming to the Nintendo Switch later this year.

Brawlout hit Steam’s Early Access program back in April with a small roster of fighters and a polished combat system reminiscent of Smash Bros in all the right ways. You’ve got your throws, your ring-outs, your super moves and your air attacks. It’s all familiar without feeling explicitly derivative. Hyper Light Drifter will be an awesome addition to the roster, if the trailer below is any indication. Most impressive is how the character has been transformed from 2D to 3D without losing too much of his design identity. Although the fluid movements and air attacks do feel like a significant departure from his traditional fighting style.

A Nintendo Switch release for Brawlout is a significant milestone for the game. Not only is it great news that we’re getting a console release, but it’s on a system owned by the Smash Bros progenitors. Does this mean they plan on having direct competition for the title sooner rather than later? Man, that would be awesome. Brawlout has no concrete release date beyond late 2017, but we’ll be sure to pass on the exact date once we discover it. Until then, you can grab Brawlout, complete with the newest challenger, at a discount on Steam right now.

SOURCE: Press Release