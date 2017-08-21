EA Games Brings Its Version of Ori and the Blind Forest in New ‘Fe’ Trailer

A New 3D Adventure across a Stunning Open World

Gamescom 2017 is kicking into gear with the arrival of Electronic Arts to the stage. Here’s a new game that’s been in the works, and its immaculate art style alone may just warm you up to it. Presenting ‘Fe,’ an adventure in the spirit of classic single-player games.

You rarely get to say this, but this game looks like a hybrid of Ori and the Blind Forest and classic Spyro. As you journey through a mystical forest, you find yourself saving animals and restoring harmony. Furthermore, you’ll be recruiting animal allies, fighting monsters and flying across an expansive world. Fe encourages freedom of exploration that lets you discover every nook and cranny of a world defined by enrapturing colors.

As revealed during EA’s live event, Fe will be available for the PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. Under development by Zoink, the game will be arriving in early 2018. Stay tuned for additional details and more news coming out of Gamecom 2017. See you soon.

At its heart, Fe is a personal narrative about our relationship with nature, the land, and its beings. It’s a wordless celebration of our longing to be one with world around us. It’s a story that reminds us that everything in this world is connected, living in a delicate balance that is constantly under threat. It’s a game full of discovery, conflict, and relationships.