Life Is Strange: Before the Storm Has No Platinum Trophy without Deluxe Edition

A Trophy That May Require Extra Cash

Trophies are like the gamer’s lighthouse to diligence; if they obtain the platinum then they can claim mastery over the game. However, after Life is Strange: Before the Storm trophies went live on the PSN profiles, we discovered what may be construed as an unfair deal.

If you care about obtaining the platinum trophy for Life is Strange: Before the Storm then it looks like you will have to buy the game’s deluxe edition. PushSquare found that the final gold trophy for the game is available in an episode called “Farewell.” Just so happens, “Farewell” only arrives when you go deluxe and this may be an oversight that trophy hunters will find unfair.

Hence, without a bit of extra cash, there’s no way to platinum Life is Strange: Before the Storm. You’ll want to make sure you’re buying the correct version if you’re intent on getting that trophy. For those of you who don’t want Deluxe, there’s a possibility the episode will come later at no extra cost. There’s no news at the time of this writing, however.

The standard version of Before the Storm will be available for $16.99 while the deluxe will be available for $24.99. If you’re wondering about what comes with Deluxe, here it is:

The main game (Episodes 1-3).

– Bonus Episode: ‘Farewell’ – play one last time as a young Max Caulfield in a special bonus episode.

– Exclusive New Mixtape Mode – Design your own playlist from the Life is Strange licensed soundtrack and listen to it alongside a cinematic scene from the game.

– Exclusive outfit pack – Change up Chloe’s look with three new complete outfits: Punk Doe, Hawt Dawg Man & Illuminati outfits.

If you’re still thinking about buying Life is Strange: Before the Storm, you can check out my preview of the game alongside the latest footage. Then check back for updates as they arrive.

