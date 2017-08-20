PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Xbox One Release Date Confirmed in a New Trailer During Gamescom 2017

Xbox Confirms It’s Release of Battlegrounds on Xbox One Later This Year During Gamescom 2017

Since its release earlier this year, Bluehole’s latest game, Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds, has become a huge success, breaking records on Steam, and reportedly soaring past 7 million copies sold! Now, all of this was done in Early Access on Steam, and while it was announced the popular king of the hill shooter would be making its way to the Xbox One, the release date has officially been confirmed in a new trailer during Gamescom 2017.

During their presentation at Gamescom 2017, Xbox showed off a new trailer for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, in which it was confirmed that Xbox One players can get their hands on the gem later this year. The trailer features some excellent graphics that appear on the same level as the PC version, suggesting that it will likely use the Xbox One X technology at some point to look even better on the system. Of course, this shouldn’t be too hard to do considering Bluehole and Microsoft are working together to make the console version, meaning that there are plenty of resources to work with.

While there’s definitely a reason to get excited about this confirmation, no details were given about whether the version coming to the Xbox will be a “full release” or if it will an Early Access release similar to its PC version. It’s probably likely that the Xbox One version will follow in the footsteps of the PC version, offering an ‘early preview’ of the game, before launching in full next year. Either way, this is great news for Xbox One fas that have been waiting to jump in on the action of the massively popular shooter. You can check out the trailer released during the Xbox presentation at Gamescom 2017 below.

Will you be picking this up for the Xbox One later this year? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for updates.