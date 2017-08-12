Share This

 

New ASTRO A10 Headset Gives COD Players Something to Talk About with Customization

ASTRO A10 Headset Lets You Focus on the Game But Distracts Others with That “Wow” Factor

ASTRO Gaming is getting in on the hype of the upcoming launch of Call of Duty: WWII with an entirely new and highly customized Call of Duty specific ASTRO A10 Headset.

Revealed at this week’s Call of Duty World League Championships in Orlando, August 9-13, the new ASTRO A10 Headset features an olive green and black colorway emulating WWII-era tactile gear and uniforms.  In addition, one side features the franchise’s iconic star and stripes insignia, with the series’ broken skull art on the opposite side and the Call of Duty logo prominently displayed on both.

ASTRO A10 Headset

The Call of Duty ASTRO A10 Headset features a ruggedly durable steel headband wrapped in a rubberized, damage-resistant polycarbonate blend made tough to last.  Lightweight construction combats headset fatigue – and head fatigue. These puppies are light.  The headset’s not skimping on audio quality and uses all of the same technology found across the entire line of ASTRO Gaming products.

ASTRO also revealed the coming of an official Call of Duty A40 TR Mod Kit, due later this year.  The new A40 TR mod kit will feature black synthetic leather ear cushions and headband with white stitching detail extend comfort. The noise-isolating Speaker Tags and precision boom mic block out noise so you can focus on the game, not the crowd. The Speaker Tag set design features the iconic Call of Duty broken skull and the Call of Duty logo surrounded with ammunition.

SOURCE: PRESS RELEASE

