Last Day of June to Launch with Tale of Two Sons in Special Promo Pack

505 Games Offers a Great Deal for Day One

Players must brace themselves for a gut punch to the heart because 505 Games is launching Last Day of June soon, on August 31st. Furthermore, as they have just revealed today, the interactive story of love and loss shall come with a bonus.

From August 31st to September 14th Last Day of June will be available alongside 505’s award-winning title, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons. To further sweeten the deal, the publisher will offer 10% off the game’s $19.99 price tag. Thus, prospective gamers are immediately reaping bonuses and discounts for immediately reaping the rewards. Additional rewards come in the form of playing a game made by an all-star team.

Last Day of June exemplifies the work of critically acclaimed director Massimo Guarini, musician Steven Wilson, and writer/director Jess Cope. Developed by Ovosonico, players embark upon a single-player journey to saved a loved one. In so doing, they will solve puzzles and progress through the perspective of a character who must brave through numerous life obstacles. Therefore, expect plenty of emotional notes, narrative, and attachment. We’re in for a sky full of tears.

As mentioned, Last Day of June will be purchasable with A Tale of Two Sons for a limited time. An offer especially worthwhile if you have yet to play the latter, this Steam-exclusive promo pack will offer two narratives for the price of one.

Brothers – A Tale of Two Sons is a unique adventure game that allows players to control both brothers at once, experiencing co-op in a single-player mode. The brothers, desperate to cure their ailing father, are left with only one option: They must embark on a quest to bring back “The Water of Life.” With only each other to rely on for survival, one must be strong where the other is weak, and brave where the other is fearful, as players guide them on an unforgettable journey.

Anyone interested in the Last Day of June Special Launch Pack can find the deal here. Best to take advantage of the offer before September 14th. Until next time,

Happy gaming.

SOURCE: Press Release