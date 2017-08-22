22 Minutes of Forza Motorsport 7: True 4K Glory @ 60fps on Xbox One X

Visuals Are Best Experienced on the Right Monitor

Turn 10 is taking racing to the next level with a broad range of upgrades to their latest racing installment. Forza Motorsport 7 will include many upgrades that, as reported previously, will leave the competition in the dust–yet in the best way possible.

One fan managed to get his hands on Forza Motorsport 7 at Gamescom, and the footage he captured demonstrates the full glory of the Xbox One X. German YouTuber Gronkh recorded his gameplay session at 4K resolution and 60 fps. Below, you’ll find 22 minutes of top-notch visuals. However, despite the quality look, this is without the game’s High Dynamic Range. Check it out.

Gamers can expect a myriad of audio and visual enhancements to optimize the racing experience. As explained by the developer, these include:

Dynamic image-based lighting

Dynamic HDR skies

Dynamic cube maps

Improved particle effects

Increased grass density

Improved ambient occlusion

Like I said, Turn 10 is taking the next step with their upgraded visuals. You can expect optimal gameplay across all platforms: Xbox One S, Xbox One X, and PC. And yes, the next mainline Forza is also coming to PC; therefore, you can also expect full cross-play and cross-buy functionality alongside your immersion. Experience it all once Forza Motorsport 7 arrives on October 3rd, 2017.

