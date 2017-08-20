Full List of Over 100 Games to Receive Xbox One X Enhancements Announced at Gamescom

Full List of Games Getting Xbox One X Enhancements
Yesterday, we told you about some nasty looking Xbox One X Doritos and gave you some reasons why you might want to hold off on an Xbox One X. Today, during the Xbox Gamescom livestream, Microsoft revealed more information about the currently released games that will be receiving Xbox One X enhancements when the console releases this November.
During the stream, Microsoft’s Aaron Greenberg talked about how the powerful new Xbox One X will be adding both 4K graphics and a multitude of other benefits to previously released games in addition to a slew of new titles.
The following is the complete list of both old and upcoming releases that will receive Xbox One X upgrades:
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Anthem
- ARK: Survival Evolved (Game Preview)
- Ashen
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- ASTRONEER (Game Preview)
- Battlerite
- Below
- Black Desert
- Brawlout
- Chess Ultra
- CODE VEIN
- Conan Exiles
- Crackdown 3
- Danger Zone
- Dark and Light
- Darksiders III
- Dead Rising 4
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Disneyland Adventures
- Dovetail Games Euro Fishing
- DRAGON BALL Fighter Z
- Dynasty Warriors 9
- EA SPORTS FIFA 18
- Elex THQ Nordic
- Elite: Dangerous
- EVERSPACE
- F1 2017
- Fable Fortune
- Fallout 4
- Farming Simulator 17
- Final Fantasy XV
- Firewatch
- For Honor
- Forza Horizon 3
- Forza Motorsport 7
- Gears of War 4
- Gravel
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Wars 2
- Hand of Fate 2
- Hello Neighbor
- HITMAN
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Injustice 2
- Jurassic Park
- Killer Instinct
- Killing Floor 2
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm
- Madden NFL 18
- Mafia III
- Mantis Burn Racing
- METAL GEAR SURVIVE
- Metro: Exodus
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Minecraft: Xbox One Edition
- Minion Masters
- Monster Hunter: World
- NBA 2K18
- Need for Speed Payback
- Ooblets
- Ori and the Will of the Wisp
- Outcast – Second Contact
- Outlast 2
- Paladins
- Path of Exile
- Pixar Rush
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
- Portal Knights
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
- Project Cars 2
- Quantum Break
- Raiders of the Broken Planet
- Railway Empire
- Real Farm Simulator 2017
- ReCore
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard
- RiME
- ROBLOX
- Robocraft Infinity
- Rocket League
- Sea of Thieves
- Slime Rancher
- SMITE
- Sonic Forces
- Star Wars II Battlefront
- State of Decay 2
- STEEP
- Strange Brigade
- Super Lucky’s Tale
- SUPERHOT
- Surviving Mars
- Tennis World Tour
- The Artful Escape
- The Crew 2
- The Darwin Project
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Last Night Raw
- The Long Dark
- The Surge
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Titanfall 2
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Tom Clancy’s The Division
- Train Sim World
- TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge
- Warframe
- Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide
- We Happy Few
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- World of Tanks
- WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
- Zoo Tycoon
