Full List of Over 100 Games to Receive Xbox One X Enhancements Announced at Gamescom

Full List of Games Getting Xbox One X Enhancements

Yesterday, we told you about some nasty looking Xbox One X Doritos and gave you some reasons why you might want to hold off on an Xbox One X. Today, during the Xbox Gamescom livestream, Microsoft revealed more information about the currently released games that will be receiving Xbox One X enhancements when the console releases this November.

During the stream, Microsoft’s Aaron Greenberg talked about how the powerful new Xbox One X will be adding both 4K graphics and a multitude of other benefits to previously released games in addition to a slew of new titles.

The following is the complete list of both old and upcoming releases that will receive Xbox One X upgrades:

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Anthem

ARK: Survival Evolved (Game Preview)

Ashen

Assassin’s Creed Origins

ASTRONEER (Game Preview)

Battlerite

Below

Black Desert

Brawlout

Chess Ultra

CODE VEIN

Conan Exiles

Crackdown 3

Danger Zone

Dark and Light

Darksiders III

Dead Rising 4

Deep Rock Galactic

Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition

Dishonored 2

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

Disneyland Adventures

Dovetail Games Euro Fishing

DRAGON BALL Fighter Z

Dynasty Warriors 9

EA SPORTS FIFA 18

Elex THQ Nordic

Elite: Dangerous

EVERSPACE

F1 2017

Fable Fortune

Fallout 4

Farming Simulator 17

Final Fantasy XV

Firewatch

For Honor

Forza Horizon 3

Forza Motorsport 7

Gears of War 4

Gravel

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 2

Hand of Fate 2

Hello Neighbor

HITMAN

Homefront: The Revolution

Injustice 2

Jurassic Park

Killer Instinct

Killing Floor 2

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Life is Strange: Before the Storm

Madden NFL 18

Mafia III

Mantis Burn Racing

METAL GEAR SURVIVE

Metro: Exodus

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Minecraft: Xbox One Edition

Minion Masters

Monster Hunter: World

NBA 2K18

Need for Speed Payback

Ooblets

Ori and the Will of the Wisp

Outcast – Second Contact

Outlast 2

Paladins

Path of Exile

Pixar Rush

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Portal Knights

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018

Project Cars 2

Quantum Break

Raiders of the Broken Planet

Railway Empire

Real Farm Simulator 2017

ReCore

Resident Evil 7 biohazard

RiME

ROBLOX

Robocraft Infinity

Rocket League

Sea of Thieves

Slime Rancher

SMITE

Sonic Forces

Star Wars II Battlefront

State of Decay 2

STEEP

Strange Brigade

Super Lucky’s Tale

SUPERHOT

Surviving Mars

Tennis World Tour

The Artful Escape

The Crew 2

The Darwin Project

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

The Last Night Raw

The Long Dark

The Surge

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Titanfall 2

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands

Tom Clancy’s The Division

Train Sim World

TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge

Warframe

Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide

We Happy Few

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

World of Tanks

WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship

Zoo Tycoon

For more COGconnected Xbox coverage click HERE.

SOURCE