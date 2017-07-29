These Hot Xbox One Deals Will Help Beat the Midsummer Blues

Xbox One Deals: Save on Formula 1 2017, Morrowind and Telltale Series
So, it’s the middle of summer, and you’re getting a little light on cash. Sure, all that partying and travelling can take its toll on the finances, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get great games. There’s oodles of top titles at sweet prices out there right now, and we’ve found a ton of Xbox One deals for you right here.
There’s Formula 1 2017 at $16.00 off – that’s crazy for a title this new. Plus, Telltale’s Guardians of the Galaxy, The Walking Dead and Batman series are all discounted at the moment as well. Check ’em out below, and thank us later!
Xbox One Deals – Games:
- Formula 1 2017 – $43.81 ($16.00 Off)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy The Telltale Series – $21.31 ($8.50 Off)
- The Walking Dead: A Telltale Series The New Frontier – $ ($16.00 Off)
- Batman: A Telltale Series – $12.39 ($12.50 Off)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – $42.41 ($17.50 Off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online Morrowind – $45.60 ($14.00 Off)
- Mass Effect Andromeda – $28.99 ($11.00 Off)
- Prey – $49.74 ($10.00 Off)
- Tekken 7 – $4 ($11.01 Off)
- Yooka-Laylee – $32.09 ($7.90 Off)
- King’s Quest Collection – $26.00 ($14.00 Off)
- Doom – $19.99 ($10.00 Off)
- Final Fantasy XV – $33.88 ($26.00 Off)
- For Honor – $34.50 ($25.50 Off)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – $ ($16.00 Off)
- Minecraft – $14.39 ($5.50 Off)
- Overwatch – Origins Edition – $88 ($20.11 Off)
- Abzu – $ ($7.00 Off)
- Dishonored 2 – $ ($12.42 Off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim -Special Edition – $29.99 ($30.00 Off)
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard – $99 ($25.00 Off)
- Sunset Overdrive Day One Edition – $12.46 ($27.50 Off)
- Deus Ex Mankind Divided – $ Off)
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – $ ($42.00 Off)
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Legacy Edition – $52.93 ($17.00 Off)
- Injustice 2 – $47.99 ($12.00 Off)
- Watch Dogs 2 – $34.95 ($15.00 Off)
- Mafia III – $22.41 ($17.50 Off)
- Destiny The Collection – $99 ($20.00 Off)
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition – $ ($13.00 Off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience – $99 ($20.00 Off)
- FIFA 17 – $30.88 ($9.00 Off)
- WWE 2K17 – $19.85 ($40.00 Off)
- Halo 5: Guardians – $20.90 ($19.09 Off)
- Halo 5: Guardians Limited Edition – $ ($72.02 Off)
- BioShock: The Collection – $24.47 ($15.52 Off)
Xbox One Deals – Hardware:
- Sades SA938 Headset – $49.99 ($150.00 Off)
- Sades SA933 7.1 Surround Headset – $59.99 ($140.00 Off)
- Sades SA926 Headset – $59.99 ($100.00 Off)
- Sades 807 3.5mm Headset – $19.99 ($25.99 Off)
- Sades 935 Headset – $39.99 ($60.00 Off)
- G813 3.5mm Wired Headset – $24.99 ($55.00 Off)
- Razer Wildcat – eSports Customizable Premium Controller – $ ($76.83 Off)
- Xbox Wireless Controller – Gears of War 4 JD Fenix Limited Edition – $56.78 ($18.00 Off)
- Sades Over-Ear Stereo Bass Gaming Headphone – $23.99 ($16.00 Off)
- Sades 810 Headset – $27.99 ($62.00 Off)
- Beexcellent Gaming Headset with Mic – $19.99 ($17.00 Off)
- Xbox One Media Remote – $17.97 ($7.02 Off)
