Here Are 50 Cool Xbox One Deals to Beat the Summer Heat

Xbox One Deals: Prey, Yooka-Laylee and Telltale Series Are Perfect Ways to Cool Off Inside
Summer is heating up, but these Xbox One deals are like a blast of Arctic awesomeness. This week, grab Prey for $18.00 off, Yooka-Laylee at $10.00 discount, and the Batman and Walking Dead Telltale Series for stupidly-cheap prices as well. Check ’em out!
Xbox One Deals – Games:
- Prey – $45.11 ($18.00 Off)
- Yooka-Laylee – $29.99 ($10.00 Off)
- The Walking Dead: A Telltale Series The New Frontier – $22.40 ($7.50)
- Batman: A Telltale Series – $15.89 ($4.00)
- Mass Effect: Andromeda – $ ($23.00 Off)
- Syberia 3 – $29.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Abzu – $ ($6.75 Off)
- For Honor – $ ($11.00 Off)
- Don’t Starve – $17.14 ($12.50 Off)
- Halo Wars 2 – $37.30 – ($22.50 Off)
- Gears of war 4 – $21.99 ($38.00 Off)
- Final Fantasy XV – $ ($25.00 Off)
- Dishonored 2 – $ ($12.00 Off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim -Special Edition – $29.99 ($30.00 Off)
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard – $38.90 ($21.09 Off)
- Deus Ex Mankind Divided – $ ($44.50 Off)
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – $ (New Low Price)
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Legacy Edition – $ ($28.50 Off)
- Titanfall 2 – $ ($16.74 Off)
- Watch Dogs 2 – $29.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Mafia III – $24.99 ($15.00 Off)
- Destiny The Collection – $ (New Low Price)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience – $ ($12.00 Off)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider – $23.95 ($16.00 Off)
- Grand Theft Auto V – $29.99 ($30.00 Off)
- Doom – $20.38 ($9.61 Off)
- XCOM 2 – $ ($15.50 Off)
- NHL 17 – $33 ($10.66 Off)
- FIFA 17 – $ ($10.00 Off)
- Madden NFL 17 – $ ($15.80 Off)
- WWE 2K17 – $19.99 ($40.00 Off)
- Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition – $ ($14.33 Off)
- Halo 5: Guardians – $17.99 ($22.00 Off)
- Halo 5: Guardians Limited Edition – $ ($72.01 Off)
- BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma EXTEND – $ ($28.04 Off)
- BioShock: The Collection – $24.98 ($15.01 Off)
- Just Dance 2017 – $ ($20.00 Off)
Xbox One Deals – Hardware:
- Xbox One S 2TB Console – Gears of War 4 Limited Edition Bundle – $369.99 ($80.00 Off)
- Sades SA938 Headset – $49.99 ($150.00 Off)
- Sades SA933 7.1 Surround Headset – $59.99 ($140.00 Off)
- Sades SA926 Headset – $59.99 ($100.00 Off)
- Sades 807 3.5mm Headset – $19.99 ($25.99 Off)
- Sades 935 Headset – $39.99 ($60.00 Off)
- G813 3.5mm Wired Headset – $23.99 ($56.00 Off)
- Razer Wildcat – eSports Customizable Premium Controller – $ ($75.28 Off)
- Xbox Wireless Controller – Gears of War 4 JD Fenix Limited Edition – $55.71 ($19.00 Off)
- Xbox Wireless Controller – Dawn Shadow Special Edition – $ ($13.50 Off)
- Turtle Beach – Ear Force XO Seven Pro Premium Gaming Headset – Superhuman Hearing – $92.99 ($67.00 Off)
- Sades Over-Ear Stereo Bass Gaming Headphone – $23.99 ($16.00 Off)
- Sades 810 Headset – $27.99 ($62.00 Off)
- Beexcellent Gaming Headset with Mic – $22.99 ($14.00 Off)
- Xbox One Media Remote – $17.97 ($7.02 Off)
That marks the end of our list of Xbox One deals! If your just tuning in now, be sure to also to check out our list of Windows PC deals and PS4 deals.