Sony Has Revealed Limited Edition Destiny 2 Bundles and a Slick DualShock 4 Controller

Limited Edition Destiny 2 Controller and PlayStation Bundles Announced

Destiny 2 will be released in just over a month and to celebrate Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed that it is partnering with Activision to offer fans a Limited Edition Destiny 2 DualShock 4 controller, as well a few Destiny 2 PlayStation 4 bundles!

Although the new bundles might not be as elaborate as the PS4 Destiny: The Taken King bundle released back in 2015, they might still ring true to many fans of the franchise. All of the limited time Destiny 2 gear will be released on September 6th, when the game drops for console players everywhere. Unfortunately as of right now, both the limited edition Destiny 2 DualShock 4 controller and the two PS4 bundles are only available within Europe, and further to that will be unavailable in the UK, Poland and Russia.

Now, as you could see from the picture above, the limited edition white PS4 controller has Destiny 2 emblems imprinted on the grips in gold, and there is the game logo on the touchpad of the latest version of the DualShock 4 controllers. This limited edition controller will be available separately from the PS4 bundles. Sony did not reveal a price alongside the announcement, so it could be assumed that the price will remain the same as various other PS4 controllers in stores now.

The first bundle Sony will be releasing a Jet Black and a Glacier White PS4 Pro console, both of which are complete with a regular white controller, a Blu-Ray copy of Destiny 2, the expansion pass for the upcoming title, as well as some premium digital content. This premium digital content will include a Legendary sword, Legendary player emote and a Cabal Empire themed emblem.There will also be other, less extravagant PS4 bundles available, including a 1TB Jet Black PS4 and two controllers, or a 500GB Jet Black model with the usual one controller. Both of these PS4 bundles come with a copy of Destiny 2 as well. On top of what is being offered for each of these bundles, fans can expect to find PS4 exclusive content on their games, including a Co-op Strike, an Exotic Sniper Rifle, a Ship Variant, a Multiplayer Map and three Legendary Armor sets.

If you’re the ultimate Destiny fan, and you’re thinking about picking up a PS4, this may be the perfect opportunity! Even though it’s currently only available in Europe, it’s likely that we’ll find out about what to expect in North America very soon. Destiny 2 drops on September 6th for both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and then on October 24th for the PC.

You can check out the limited edition controller, and bundles below. What do you think about them? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for updates.

