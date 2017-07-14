PS4 Deals: Hot Deals on Tekken 7, Final Fantasy XV, Resident Evil 7, & More

PS4 Deals: Tekken 7, Final Fantasy XV, Resident Evil 7, & More with Great Discounts
We’re back at it again with your PS4 deals from Amazon this week! For this weekend, we’ve got Tekken 7 at 17% off, Final Fantasy XV at 42% off, Resident Evil 7 also at 42% off, & much more. Be sure to check out the full list of games on sale below:
- Outlast Trinity – $19.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Tekken 7 – $49.99 ($10.00 Off)
- Prey – $38.99 Off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn – $ Off)
- Nioh – $47.40 ($12.59 Off)
- Resident Evil Origins Collection – $20.45 ($9.54 Off)
- The Surge – $49.99 ($10.00 Off)
- Overwatch – Origins Edition – $99 ($20.00 Off)
- Akiba’s Beat – $39.99 ($10.00 Off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX – $ ($15.39 Off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue – $ ($16.20 Off)
- Need for Speed: Rivals – $84 ($24.15 Off)
- Final Fantasy XV – $ ($25.00 Off)
- Dishonored 2 – $25.49 ($14.50 Off)
- Vikings Wolves of Midgard – $29.99 ($30.00 Off)
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition – $29.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Watch Dogs 2 – $24.99 ($25.00 Off)
- Danganronpa 1+2 Reload – $29.99 ($10.00 Off)
- Styx Shards of Darkness – $30.58 ($19.41 Off)
- Bioshock: The Collection – $99 ($35.00 Off)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – $99 ($25.00 Off)
- Call of Duty Infinite Warfare – $1 ($40.04 Off)
- Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition – $49.99 Off)
- PlayStation 4 Camera – $ ($16.50 Off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience – $ ($10.14 Off)
- PSVR Battlezone – $27.99 ($32.00 Off)
- Dragon Quest Builders – $($15.03 Off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series A New Frontier – $19.99($10.00 Off)
- XCOM 2 – $99 ($15.00 Off)
- Injustice 2 – $53.16 ($6.83 Off)
- Doom – $ ($10.20 Off)
- Grand Theft Auto V – $ ($30.00 Off)
- Fate/EXTELLA The Umbral Star – $34.06 ($15.93 Off)
- Mad Max – $14.99 ($15.00 Off)
- Nyko Dualshock 4 Keyboard – $16.90 ($18.09 Off)
- Diablo III: Ultimate Evil Edition – $2699 ($23.00 Off)
- WWE 2K17 – $19.99 ($40.00 Off)
- Madden NFL 17 – $25.78 ($14.21 Off)
- DualShock 4 Controller – Magma Red – $ ($16.12 Off)
- Destiny The Collection – $99 ($20.00 Off)
- Blueloong 10 Ft. Tangle-Free Controller Charging Cable – $9.99 ($20.00 Off)
- SKmoon PS4 Console Stand, Disk Storage & Dual Controller Charger – $26.99 ($33.00 Off)
- Mega Dream Dual USB Charging Docking Station – $15.99 ($6.60 Off)
- Turtle Beach Ear Force Stealth 400 Wireless Gaming Headset – $74.99 ($24.96 Off)
That’s it for our PS4 deals this weekend. Check back tomorrow for our Windows PC deals and the day after for our Xbox One deals!