Pre-order Bonuses and Editions Revealed for ‘Absolver,’ the Online Melee Game

Here’s Are the Extra Novelties with Your Copy of ‘Absolver’

Devolver Digital is happy to reveal their boxed content for Absolver, the online melee game developed by Sloclap. The game is coming August 29 for PC and PlayStation 4, and here’s what you can expect when you pre-order.

According to a press release, anyone who pre-orders Absolver will get 10% off the $29.99 price tag. Additionally, you get exclusive in-game items including the Labyrinth Prospect mask and Uring Priest gear set.

To vary things up a little, the publisher is also offering multiple boxed copies. Hardcore players can obtain one of limited Collector’s Edition boxed packages available on Special Reserve. Whether it’s PC or PS4, the collection comes with case, actual wearable prospect mask that has its own stand, a 52-page art book, and Absolver stickers. You can pick this up for $74.99, and PC players will download the game via Steam.

Since its reveal last Summer, Absolver has received numerous awards from E3, Pax, and PSX. It is a game that innovates the melee genre, letting players journey in a world of martial arts, where you can pick your styles, combine moves, and create your own unique skill tree. Then fight online against other players, testing the extent of your ability and the effectiveness of your personal combos.

Have you been waiting for a game like Absolver? Which copy will you pick up come release time? Let us know in the comments below.

ABOUT

“Absolver puts players behind the mask of a Prospect, who has taken a sacred vow and chosen to join the Absolvers, an elite corps of combatants fighting to maintain stability in the world. Prospects will choose a combat style, each with their own special abilities, and assemble their own custom Combat Deck to create a personal fighting system in intense, real-time combat. Choose to wander the land alone, with friends, or find a mentor to spar and learn from to become a more polished warrior.”