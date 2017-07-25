The PlayStation Store Just Posted Some Wicked Deals on Tons of Games

New PlayStation Store Deals Now Live

Today we learned that the North American PlayStation Store has a fresh batch of deals. This round of PlayStation Plus Specials includes an “EA Action Sale” and Part 1 of the Totally Digital sale. These deals run until August 1.

Here are the games on sale through the PlayStation Store this week, with some deals ending on August 1 at 8am PT/11am ET:

PlayStation Plus Specials

PlayStation 4

2Dark – $14.99

BlazBlue: Central Fiction – $17.99

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Duke Nukem Bundle – $38.99

Chime Sharp – $7.49

Cladun Returns: This Is Sengoku! – $27.99

Dark Rose Valkyrie – $41.99

Digimon World: Next Order – $41.99

Dying: Reborn Ultimate Bundle – $14.99

Flinthook – $11.99

For Honor – $29.99

For Honor Deluxe Edition – $34.99

For Honor Gold Edition – $49.99

Friday the 13th: The Game – $35.99

Ghost Recon Wildlands – $35.99

Ghost Recon Wildlands Deluxe Edition – $41.99Ghost Recon Wildlands Gold Edition – $59.99

Ghost Recon Wildlands Gold Edition – $59.99

Persona 5 – $47.99

Resident Evil 7 – $35.99

Resident Evil 7 Deluxe Edition – $62.99

Resident Evil 7 Season Pass – $23.99

Resident Evil 7 Banned Footage Volume 1 – $6.99

Resident Evil 7 Banned Footage Volume 2 – $10.49

Resident Evil: Code Veronica X – $11.99

Spellspire – $7.49

Tales of Berseria – $41.99

Tekken 7 – $47.99

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind – $41.99

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Collector’s Edition – $55.99

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Collector’s Edition Upgrade – $41.99

The Flame in the Flood: Complete Edition – $7.49

The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Extended Edition – $14.99

The King of Fighters XIV – $29.99

The Surge – $41.99

This is the Police – $11.99

Touhou Genso Wanderer – $29.99

Typoman – $3.89

What Remains of Edith Finch – $14.99

Yakuza 0 – $41.99

Warhammer: The End Times Vermintide Karak Azgaraz Content Pack – $4.99

PlayStation 3

BlazBlue: Central Fiction – $14.99

Persona 5 – $39.99

PlayStation Vita

A Rose in the Twilight – $14.99

Spellspire – $7.49

EA Action Sale

PlayStation 4

Battlefield 1 – $23.99

Battlefield 1 Deluxe Edition – $31.99

Battlefield 1 Premium Pass – $39.99

Battlefield 1 Shortcut Kit: Ultimate Bundle – $19.99

Battlefield 1 & Titanfall 2 Bundle – $47.99

Battlefield 1 Ultimate Edition – $64.99

Battlefield 4 ‘Final Stand’ – $0.14

EA Sports UFC 2 – $9.99

EA Sports UFC 2 Deluxe Edition – $12.49

Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2 – $9.99

Star Wars Battlefront Season Pass – $7.99

Titanfall 2 – $19.99

Titanfall 2 Deluxe Edition – $24.99

Totally Digital Sale (Sale Price, PlayStation Plus Price)

PlayStation 4

100ft Robot Golf – $9.99, $6.79

2064: Read Only Memories – $11.99, $7.99

Absolute Drift: Zen Edition – $4.79, $3.59

Alchemic Jousts – $7.49, $5.99

Amnesia Collection – $14.99, $7.49

Bard’s Gold – $2.99, $2.49

Beyond Eyes – $5.99, $3.74

Brick Breaker – $2.99, $1.99

Broforce – $6.74, $5.24

Cosmic Star Heroine – $10.04, $7.49

Dangerous Golf – $6.99, $4.99

Darkest Dungeon – $12.49, $9.99

Dear Esther: Landmark Edition – $3.99, $2.99

Fatal Fury Battle Archives Vol 2 – $5.24, $3.74

Four Kings Casino All-in Starter Pack – $9.99, $7.99

Four Kings Casino Double Down Starter Pack – $4.99, $3.99

Fu’un Super Combo – $5.24, $3.74

Galak-Z – $7.99, $4.99

Garou: Mark of the Wolves – $7.49, $5.99

GNOG – $10.04, $7.49

Goosebumps: The Game – $7.49, $5.24

Grim Legends: The Forsaken Bride – $5.99, $3.99

Heroes of the Monkey Tavern – $6.99, $5.99

Home – $2.49, $1.99

Human Fall Flat – $7.49, $5.99

Inside – $11.99, $9.99

Klaus – $4.99, $3.99

LA Cops – $5.99, $3.74

Laser Disco Defenders – $4.99, $3.99

Laserlife – $4.49, $2.99

Late Shift – $8.74, $7.49

Limbo & Inside Bundle – $17.99, $14.99

Machinarium – $2.99, $1.99

Mahjong – $2.99, $1.99

Minutes – $2.59, $1.39

NBA Playgrounds – $13.39, $11.99

Not a Hero – $5.84, $4.54

N++ – $10.49, $7.49

Pang Adventures – $4.99, $3.99

Penarium – $3.99, $2.49

Perfect Universe – $3.99, $2.99

Pharaonic – $9.59, $7.99

Plague Road – $9.99, $7.99

Race the Sun – $2.99, $1.99

Rock Band 4 Rivals Bundle – $41.99, $35.99

Ronin – $4.49, $3.49

Salt and Sanctuary – $10.79, $8.99

Samurai Shodown VI – $5.24, $3.74

Screencheat – $7.49, $4.94

Sheltered – $5.99, $3.74

Skullgirls 2nd Encore – $9.99, $6.24

Snake Pass – $11.99, $9.99

SOMA – $8.99, $5.99

Styx: Master of Shadows – $10.49, $7.49

Team17 Indie Collection – $31.99, $19.99

Team17 Indie Heroes Pack – $17.19, $10.14

Teslagrad – $2.99, $1.49

Tetraminos – $2.99, $1.99

The Banner Saga – $11.99, $9.99

The Escapists – $7.99, $4.99

The Escapists: Supermax Edition – $9.99, $6.24

The Escapists: The Walking Dead – $7.99, $4.99

The King of Fighters 2000 – $3.99, $2.99

The Last Blade 2 – $5.99, $4.49

The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition – $22.49, $17.49

The Witness – $19.99, $15.99

Titan Souls – $6.74, $5.24

Worms Battlegrounds – $9.99, $4.99

Worms WMD – $20.99, $14.99

PlayStation 3

Best of Arcade Games Deluxe Edition – $8.99, $5.99

Best of Board Games Deluxe Edition – $7.49, $4.99

Contrast – $3.99, $2.99

Dragon’s Lair Trilogy – $9.99, $7.99

Faery: Legends of Avalon – $2.39, $1.59

Fast Draw Showdown – $2.49, $1.49

Final Exam – $3.49, $2.49

Goosebumps: The Game – $4.99, $3.49

Guacamelee! – $5.24, $3.74

Hamilton’s Great Adventure – $1.99, $0.99

Judge Dee: The City God Case – $2.39, $1.59

Lights Camera Party! – $2.39, $1.59

Machinarium – $2.99, $1.99

Mad Dog McCree – $2.79, $1.99

Magrunner: Dark Pulse – $2.99, $1.99

Of Orcs and Men – $6.99, $4.99

Race the Sun – $2.99, $1.99

Realms of Ancient War – $3.49, $2.49

Rotastic – $1.49, $0.99

Serious Sam 3: BFE – $5.99, $3.99

Tower of Guns – $4.49, $2.99

Worms 2: Armageddon – $5.99, $3.74

Worms 2: Armageddon GOTY – $9.62, $4.12

Worms Revolution – $5.99, $2.99

Worms Ultimate Mayhem – $5.99, $2.99

PlayStation Vita

Atomic Ninjas – $2.99, $1.99

Bard’s Gold – $2.99, $2.49

Darkest Dungeon – $12.49, $9.99

Guacamelee! – $5.24, $3.74

Home – $2.49, $1.99

Laser Disco Defenders – $4.99, $3.99

Machinarium – $2.09, $1.39

Minutes – $2.59, $1.39

Plague Road – $9.99, $7.99

Race the Sun – $2.99, $1.99

Skullgirls 2nd Encore – $9.99, $6.24

Super Blackout – $1.99, $0.99

Titan Souls – $6.74, $5.24

New Release Deals (Sale Price, PS+ Price)

Circuit Breakers (PS4) – $7.99 (PS+)

Digerati Bundle 5 Pack Part 3 (PS4, PS Vita) – $6.29 (PS+)

Euro Fishing: Foundry Dock DLC (PS4) – $8.24 (PS+)

Heroes of The Seven Seas (PSVR) – $6.29

Infinite Minigolf (PS4, PSVR) – $13.49 (PS+)

Tiny Trax (PSVR) – $17.99 (PS+)

New Freebies

Bloons TD 5: Odyssey Mode (PS4)

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – Stormy Ascent Level (PS4)

Lost Grimoires: Stolen Kingdom Demo (PS4)

PES 2018 Online Beta (PS4)

Poi Theme (PS4)

The Surge Trial (PS4)

Valkyria Revolution Scenario: The Formation of Vanargand (PS Vita)

Valkyria Revolution Scenario: The Ring of Contract (PS Vita)

PS4 Pre-Order Deals

Absolver – $26.99

Batman: The Enemy Within Season Pass – $22.49

Dino Frontier (PSVR) – $23.99

Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds – $14.99 (PS+)

Last Day of June – $15.99 (PS+)

Nidhogg 2 – $12.74

Patapon Remastered – $11.99 (PS+)

South Park: The Fractured But Whole – $59.99 (includes South Park: The Stick of Truth)

The Long Dark – $27.99

Tooth and Tail – $17.99 (PS+)

*All prices are in USD and may be higher in Canada.

Expect the August 2017 PlayStation Plus free games to be announced tomorrow.

