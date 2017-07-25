Share This

 

The PlayStation Store Just Posted Some Wicked Deals on Tons of Games

New PlayStation Store Deals Now Live

Today we learned that the North American PlayStation Store has a fresh batch of deals. This round of PlayStation Plus Specials includes an “EA Action Sale” and Part 1 of the Totally Digital sale. These deals run until August 1.

Here are the games on sale through the PlayStation Store this week, with some deals ending on August 1 at 8am PT/11am ET:

PlayStation Plus Specials

PlayStation 4

  • 2Dark – $14.99
  • BlazBlue: Central Fiction – $17.99
  • Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Duke Nukem Bundle – $38.99
  • Chime Sharp – $7.49
  • Cladun Returns: This Is Sengoku! – $27.99
  • Dark Rose Valkyrie – $41.99
  • Digimon World: Next Order – $41.99
  • Dying: Reborn Ultimate Bundle – $14.99
  • Flinthook – $11.99
  • For Honor – $29.99
  • For Honor Deluxe Edition – $34.99
  • For Honor Gold Edition – $49.99
  • Friday the 13th: The Game – $35.99
  • Ghost Recon Wildlands – $35.99
  • Ghost Recon Wildlands Deluxe Edition – $41.99Ghost Recon Wildlands Gold Edition – $59.99
  • Ghost Recon Wildlands Gold Edition – $59.99
  • Persona 5 – $47.99
  • Resident Evil 7 – $35.99
  • Resident Evil 7 Deluxe Edition – $62.99
  • Resident Evil 7 Season Pass – $23.99
  • Resident Evil 7 Banned Footage Volume 1 – $6.99
  • Resident Evil 7 Banned Footage Volume 2 – $10.49
  • Resident Evil: Code Veronica X – $11.99
  • Spellspire – $7.49
  • Tales of Berseria – $41.99
  • Tekken 7 – $47.99
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind – $41.99
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Collector’s Edition – $55.99
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Collector’s Edition Upgrade – $41.99
  • The Flame in the Flood: Complete Edition – $7.49
  • The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Extended Edition – $14.99
  • The King of Fighters XIV – $29.99
  • The Surge – $41.99
  • This is the Police – $11.99
  • Touhou Genso Wanderer – $29.99
  • Typoman – $3.89
  • What Remains of Edith Finch – $14.99
  • Yakuza 0 – $41.99
  • Warhammer: The End Times Vermintide Karak Azgaraz Content Pack – $4.99

PlayStation 3

  • BlazBlue: Central Fiction – $14.99
  • Persona 5 – $39.99

PlayStation Vita

  • A Rose in the Twilight – $14.99
  • Spellspire – $7.49

EA Action Sale

PlayStation 4

  • Battlefield 1 – $23.99
  • Battlefield 1 Deluxe Edition – $31.99
  • Battlefield 1 Premium Pass – $39.99
  • Battlefield 1 Shortcut Kit: Ultimate Bundle – $19.99
  • Battlefield 1 & Titanfall 2 Bundle – $47.99
  • Battlefield 1 Ultimate Edition – $64.99
  • Battlefield 4 ‘Final Stand’ – $0.14
  • EA Sports UFC 2 – $9.99
  • EA Sports UFC 2 Deluxe Edition – $12.49
  • Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2 – $9.99
  • Star Wars Battlefront Season Pass – $7.99
  • Titanfall 2 – $19.99
  • Titanfall 2 Deluxe Edition – $24.99

Totally Digital Sale (Sale Price, PlayStation Plus Price)

PlayStation 4

  • 100ft Robot Golf – $9.99, $6.79
  • 2064: Read Only Memories – $11.99, $7.99
  • Absolute Drift: Zen Edition – $4.79, $3.59
  • Alchemic Jousts – $7.49, $5.99
  • Amnesia Collection – $14.99, $7.49
  • Bard’s Gold – $2.99, $2.49
  • Beyond Eyes – $5.99, $3.74
  • Brick Breaker – $2.99, $1.99
  • Broforce – $6.74, $5.24
  • Cosmic Star Heroine – $10.04, $7.49
  • Dangerous Golf – $6.99, $4.99
  • Darkest Dungeon – $12.49, $9.99
  • Dear Esther: Landmark Edition – $3.99, $2.99
  • Fatal Fury Battle Archives Vol 2 – $5.24, $3.74
  • Four Kings Casino All-in Starter Pack – $9.99, $7.99
  • Four Kings Casino Double Down Starter Pack – $4.99, $3.99
  • Fu’un Super Combo – $5.24, $3.74
  • Galak-Z – $7.99, $4.99
  • Garou: Mark of the Wolves – $7.49, $5.99
  • GNOG – $10.04, $7.49
  • Goosebumps: The Game – $7.49, $5.24
  • Grim Legends: The Forsaken Bride – $5.99, $3.99
  • Heroes of the Monkey Tavern – $6.99, $5.99
  • Home – $2.49, $1.99
  • Human Fall Flat – $7.49, $5.99
  • Inside – $11.99, $9.99
  • Klaus – $4.99, $3.99
  • LA Cops – $5.99, $3.74
  • Laser Disco Defenders – $4.99, $3.99
  • Laserlife – $4.49, $2.99
  • Late Shift – $8.74, $7.49
  • Limbo & Inside Bundle – $17.99, $14.99
  • Machinarium – $2.99, $1.99
  • Mahjong – $2.99, $1.99
  • Minutes – $2.59, $1.39
  • NBA Playgrounds – $13.39, $11.99
  • Not a Hero – $5.84, $4.54
  • N++ – $10.49, $7.49
  • Pang Adventures – $4.99, $3.99
  • Penarium – $3.99, $2.49
  • Perfect Universe – $3.99, $2.99
  • Pharaonic – $9.59, $7.99
  • Plague Road – $9.99, $7.99
  • Race the Sun – $2.99, $1.99
  • Rock Band 4 Rivals Bundle – $41.99, $35.99
  • Ronin – $4.49, $3.49
  • Salt and Sanctuary – $10.79, $8.99
  • Samurai Shodown VI – $5.24, $3.74
  • Screencheat – $7.49, $4.94
  • Sheltered – $5.99, $3.74
  • Skullgirls 2nd Encore – $9.99, $6.24
  • Snake Pass – $11.99, $9.99
  • SOMA – $8.99, $5.99
  • Styx: Master of Shadows – $10.49, $7.49
  • Team17 Indie Collection – $31.99, $19.99
  • Team17 Indie Heroes Pack – $17.19, $10.14
  • Teslagrad – $2.99, $1.49
  • Tetraminos – $2.99, $1.99
  • The Banner Saga – $11.99, $9.99
  • The Escapists – $7.99, $4.99
  • The Escapists: Supermax Edition – $9.99, $6.24
  • The Escapists: The Walking Dead – $7.99, $4.99
  • The King of Fighters 2000 – $3.99, $2.99
  • The Last Blade 2 – $5.99, $4.49
  • The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition – $22.49, $17.49
  • The Witness – $19.99, $15.99
  • Titan Souls – $6.74, $5.24
  • Worms Battlegrounds – $9.99, $4.99
  • Worms WMD – $20.99, $14.99

PlayStation 3

  • Best of Arcade Games Deluxe Edition – $8.99, $5.99
  • Best of Board Games Deluxe Edition – $7.49, $4.99
  • Contrast – $3.99, $2.99
  • Dragon’s Lair Trilogy – $9.99, $7.99
  • Faery: Legends of Avalon – $2.39, $1.59
  • Fast Draw Showdown – $2.49, $1.49
  • Final Exam – $3.49, $2.49
  • Goosebumps: The Game – $4.99, $3.49
  • Guacamelee! – $5.24, $3.74
  • Hamilton’s Great Adventure – $1.99, $0.99
  • Judge Dee: The City God Case – $2.39, $1.59
  • Lights Camera Party! – $2.39, $1.59
  • Machinarium – $2.99, $1.99
  • Mad Dog McCree – $2.79, $1.99
  • Magrunner: Dark Pulse – $2.99, $1.99
  • Of Orcs and Men – $6.99, $4.99
  • Race the Sun – $2.99, $1.99
  • Realms of Ancient War – $3.49, $2.49
  • Rotastic – $1.49, $0.99
  • Serious Sam 3: BFE – $5.99, $3.99
  • Tower of Guns – $4.49, $2.99
  • Worms 2: Armageddon – $5.99, $3.74
  • Worms 2: Armageddon GOTY – $9.62, $4.12
  • Worms Revolution – $5.99, $2.99
  • Worms Ultimate Mayhem – $5.99, $2.99

PlayStation Vita

  • Atomic Ninjas – $2.99, $1.99
  • Bard’s Gold – $2.99, $2.49
  • Darkest Dungeon – $12.49, $9.99
  • Guacamelee! – $5.24, $3.74
  • Home – $2.49, $1.99
  • Laser Disco Defenders – $4.99, $3.99
  • Machinarium – $2.09, $1.39
  • Minutes – $2.59, $1.39
  • Plague Road – $9.99, $7.99
  • Race the Sun – $2.99, $1.99
  • Skullgirls 2nd Encore – $9.99, $6.24
  • Super Blackout – $1.99, $0.99
  • Titan Souls – $6.74, $5.24

New Release Deals (Sale Price, PS+ Price)

  • Circuit Breakers (PS4) – $7.99 (PS+)
  • Digerati Bundle 5 Pack Part 3 (PS4, PS Vita) – $6.29 (PS+)
  • Euro Fishing: Foundry Dock DLC (PS4) – $8.24 (PS+)
  • Heroes of The Seven Seas (PSVR) – $6.29
  • Infinite Minigolf (PS4, PSVR) – $13.49 (PS+)
  • Tiny Trax (PSVR) – $17.99 (PS+)

New Freebies

  • Bloons TD 5: Odyssey Mode (PS4)
  • Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – Stormy Ascent Level (PS4)
  • Lost Grimoires: Stolen Kingdom Demo (PS4)
  • PES 2018 Online Beta (PS4)
  • Poi Theme (PS4)
  • The Surge Trial (PS4)
  • Valkyria Revolution Scenario: The Formation of Vanargand (PS Vita)
  • Valkyria Revolution Scenario: The Ring of Contract (PS Vita)

PS4 Pre-Order Deals

  • Absolver – $26.99
  • Batman: The Enemy Within Season Pass – $22.49
  • Dino Frontier (PSVR) – $23.99
  • Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds – $14.99 (PS+)
  • Last Day of June – $15.99 (PS+)
  • Nidhogg 2 – $12.74
  • Patapon Remastered – $11.99 (PS+)
  • South Park: The Fractured But Whole – $59.99 (includes South Park: The Stick of Truth)
  • The Long Dark – $27.99
  • Tooth and Tail – $17.99 (PS+)

*All prices are in USD and may be higher in Canada.

Expect the August 2017 PlayStation Plus free games to be announced tomorrow.

SOURCE

