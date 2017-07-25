The PlayStation Store Just Posted Some Wicked Deals on Tons of Games

New PlayStation Store Deals Now Live
Today we learned that the North American PlayStation Store has a fresh batch of deals. This round of PlayStation Plus Specials includes an “EA Action Sale” and Part 1 of the Totally Digital sale. These deals run until August 1.
Here are the games on sale through the PlayStation Store this week, with some deals ending on August 1 at 8am PT/11am ET:
PlayStation Plus Specials
PlayStation 4
- 2Dark – $14.99
- BlazBlue: Central Fiction – $17.99
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Duke Nukem Bundle – $38.99
- Chime Sharp – $7.49
- Cladun Returns: This Is Sengoku! – $27.99
- Dark Rose Valkyrie – $41.99
- Digimon World: Next Order – $41.99
- Dying: Reborn Ultimate Bundle – $14.99
- Flinthook – $11.99
- For Honor – $29.99
- For Honor Deluxe Edition – $34.99
- For Honor Gold Edition – $49.99
- Friday the 13th: The Game – $35.99
- Ghost Recon Wildlands – $35.99
- Ghost Recon Wildlands Deluxe Edition – $41.99Ghost Recon Wildlands Gold Edition – $59.99
- Ghost Recon Wildlands Gold Edition – $59.99
- Persona 5 – $47.99
- Resident Evil 7 – $35.99
- Resident Evil 7 Deluxe Edition – $62.99
- Resident Evil 7 Season Pass – $23.99
- Resident Evil 7 Banned Footage Volume 1 – $6.99
- Resident Evil 7 Banned Footage Volume 2 – $10.49
- Resident Evil: Code Veronica X – $11.99
- Spellspire – $7.49
- Tales of Berseria – $41.99
- Tekken 7 – $47.99
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind – $41.99
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Collector’s Edition – $55.99
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Collector’s Edition Upgrade – $41.99
- The Flame in the Flood: Complete Edition – $7.49
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Extended Edition – $14.99
- The King of Fighters XIV – $29.99
- The Surge – $41.99
- This is the Police – $11.99
- Touhou Genso Wanderer – $29.99
- Typoman – $3.89
- What Remains of Edith Finch – $14.99
- Yakuza 0 – $41.99
- Warhammer: The End Times Vermintide Karak Azgaraz Content Pack – $4.99
PlayStation 3
- BlazBlue: Central Fiction – $14.99
- Persona 5 – $39.99
PlayStation Vita
- A Rose in the Twilight – $14.99
- Spellspire – $7.49
EA Action Sale
PlayStation 4
- Battlefield 1 – $23.99
- Battlefield 1 Deluxe Edition – $31.99
- Battlefield 1 Premium Pass – $39.99
- Battlefield 1 Shortcut Kit: Ultimate Bundle – $19.99
- Battlefield 1 & Titanfall 2 Bundle – $47.99
- Battlefield 1 Ultimate Edition – $64.99
- Battlefield 4 ‘Final Stand’ – $0.14
- EA Sports UFC 2 – $9.99
- EA Sports UFC 2 Deluxe Edition – $12.49
- Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2 – $9.99
- Star Wars Battlefront Season Pass – $7.99
- Titanfall 2 – $19.99
- Titanfall 2 Deluxe Edition – $24.99
Totally Digital Sale (Sale Price, PlayStation Plus Price)
PlayStation 4
- 100ft Robot Golf – $9.99, $6.79
- 2064: Read Only Memories – $11.99, $7.99
- Absolute Drift: Zen Edition – $4.79, $3.59
- Alchemic Jousts – $7.49, $5.99
- Amnesia Collection – $14.99, $7.49
- Bard’s Gold – $2.99, $2.49
- Beyond Eyes – $5.99, $3.74
- Brick Breaker – $2.99, $1.99
- Broforce – $6.74, $5.24
- Cosmic Star Heroine – $10.04, $7.49
- Dangerous Golf – $6.99, $4.99
- Darkest Dungeon – $12.49, $9.99
- Dear Esther: Landmark Edition – $3.99, $2.99
- Fatal Fury Battle Archives Vol 2 – $5.24, $3.74
- Four Kings Casino All-in Starter Pack – $9.99, $7.99
- Four Kings Casino Double Down Starter Pack – $4.99, $3.99
- Fu’un Super Combo – $5.24, $3.74
- Galak-Z – $7.99, $4.99
- Garou: Mark of the Wolves – $7.49, $5.99
- GNOG – $10.04, $7.49
- Goosebumps: The Game – $7.49, $5.24
- Grim Legends: The Forsaken Bride – $5.99, $3.99
- Heroes of the Monkey Tavern – $6.99, $5.99
- Home – $2.49, $1.99
- Human Fall Flat – $7.49, $5.99
- Inside – $11.99, $9.99
- Klaus – $4.99, $3.99
- LA Cops – $5.99, $3.74
- Laser Disco Defenders – $4.99, $3.99
- Laserlife – $4.49, $2.99
- Late Shift – $8.74, $7.49
- Limbo & Inside Bundle – $17.99, $14.99
- Machinarium – $2.99, $1.99
- Mahjong – $2.99, $1.99
- Minutes – $2.59, $1.39
- NBA Playgrounds – $13.39, $11.99
- Not a Hero – $5.84, $4.54
- N++ – $10.49, $7.49
- Pang Adventures – $4.99, $3.99
- Penarium – $3.99, $2.49
- Perfect Universe – $3.99, $2.99
- Pharaonic – $9.59, $7.99
- Plague Road – $9.99, $7.99
- Race the Sun – $2.99, $1.99
- Rock Band 4 Rivals Bundle – $41.99, $35.99
- Ronin – $4.49, $3.49
- Salt and Sanctuary – $10.79, $8.99
- Samurai Shodown VI – $5.24, $3.74
- Screencheat – $7.49, $4.94
- Sheltered – $5.99, $3.74
- Skullgirls 2nd Encore – $9.99, $6.24
- Snake Pass – $11.99, $9.99
- SOMA – $8.99, $5.99
- Styx: Master of Shadows – $10.49, $7.49
- Team17 Indie Collection – $31.99, $19.99
- Team17 Indie Heroes Pack – $17.19, $10.14
- Teslagrad – $2.99, $1.49
- Tetraminos – $2.99, $1.99
- The Banner Saga – $11.99, $9.99
- The Escapists – $7.99, $4.99
- The Escapists: Supermax Edition – $9.99, $6.24
- The Escapists: The Walking Dead – $7.99, $4.99
- The King of Fighters 2000 – $3.99, $2.99
- The Last Blade 2 – $5.99, $4.49
- The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition – $22.49, $17.49
- The Witness – $19.99, $15.99
- Titan Souls – $6.74, $5.24
- Worms Battlegrounds – $9.99, $4.99
- Worms WMD – $20.99, $14.99
PlayStation 3
- Best of Arcade Games Deluxe Edition – $8.99, $5.99
- Best of Board Games Deluxe Edition – $7.49, $4.99
- Contrast – $3.99, $2.99
- Dragon’s Lair Trilogy – $9.99, $7.99
- Faery: Legends of Avalon – $2.39, $1.59
- Fast Draw Showdown – $2.49, $1.49
- Final Exam – $3.49, $2.49
- Goosebumps: The Game – $4.99, $3.49
- Guacamelee! – $5.24, $3.74
- Hamilton’s Great Adventure – $1.99, $0.99
- Judge Dee: The City God Case – $2.39, $1.59
- Lights Camera Party! – $2.39, $1.59
- Machinarium – $2.99, $1.99
- Mad Dog McCree – $2.79, $1.99
- Magrunner: Dark Pulse – $2.99, $1.99
- Of Orcs and Men – $6.99, $4.99
- Race the Sun – $2.99, $1.99
- Realms of Ancient War – $3.49, $2.49
- Rotastic – $1.49, $0.99
- Serious Sam 3: BFE – $5.99, $3.99
- Tower of Guns – $4.49, $2.99
- Worms 2: Armageddon – $5.99, $3.74
- Worms 2: Armageddon GOTY – $9.62, $4.12
- Worms Revolution – $5.99, $2.99
- Worms Ultimate Mayhem – $5.99, $2.99
PlayStation Vita
- Atomic Ninjas – $2.99, $1.99
- Bard’s Gold – $2.99, $2.49
- Darkest Dungeon – $12.49, $9.99
- Guacamelee! – $5.24, $3.74
- Home – $2.49, $1.99
- Laser Disco Defenders – $4.99, $3.99
- Machinarium – $2.09, $1.39
- Minutes – $2.59, $1.39
- Plague Road – $9.99, $7.99
- Race the Sun – $2.99, $1.99
- Skullgirls 2nd Encore – $9.99, $6.24
- Super Blackout – $1.99, $0.99
- Titan Souls – $6.74, $5.24
New Release Deals (Sale Price, PS+ Price)
- Circuit Breakers (PS4) – $7.99 (PS+)
- Digerati Bundle 5 Pack Part 3 (PS4, PS Vita) – $6.29 (PS+)
- Euro Fishing: Foundry Dock DLC (PS4) – $8.24 (PS+)
- Heroes of The Seven Seas (PSVR) – $6.29
- Infinite Minigolf (PS4, PSVR) – $13.49 (PS+)
- Tiny Trax (PSVR) – $17.99 (PS+)
New Freebies
- Bloons TD 5: Odyssey Mode (PS4)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – Stormy Ascent Level (PS4)
- Lost Grimoires: Stolen Kingdom Demo (PS4)
- PES 2018 Online Beta (PS4)
- Poi Theme (PS4)
- The Surge Trial (PS4)
- Valkyria Revolution Scenario: The Formation of Vanargand (PS Vita)
- Valkyria Revolution Scenario: The Ring of Contract (PS Vita)
PS4 Pre-Order Deals
- Absolver – $26.99
- Batman: The Enemy Within Season Pass – $22.49
- Dino Frontier (PSVR) – $23.99
- Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds – $14.99 (PS+)
- Last Day of June – $15.99 (PS+)
- Nidhogg 2 – $12.74
- Patapon Remastered – $11.99 (PS+)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole – $59.99 (includes South Park: The Stick of Truth)
- The Long Dark – $27.99
- Tooth and Tail – $17.99 (PS+)
*All prices are in USD and may be higher in Canada.
Expect the August 2017 PlayStation Plus free games to be announced tomorrow.