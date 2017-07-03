Amazon is Having a Massive Digital PC Game Blowout: Here Are the Best Deals

PC Game Deals: Amazon Has Tons of Acclaimed PC Titles at Rock Bottom Prices Right Now
Amazon is discounting scores of digital PC game titles, and you need to hurry. Highlights include Conan Exiles, H1Z1 King of the Kill and Yooka-Laylee, but there’s just too many awesome games to list them all. Please hurry, there isn’t much time, and these kind of savings are rare. Get your credit card ready and get to it! Please!
PC Game Deals – Games:
- Prey [Online Game Code] – $39.59 ($20.40 off)
- Yooka-Laylee [Online Game Code] – $29.99 ($10.00 Off)
- H1Z1 King of the Kill [Online Game Code] – $9.99 ($10.00 Off)
- Inside [Online Game Code] – $11.99 ($8.00 Off)
- Conan Exiles [Online Game Code] – $19.99 ($10.00 Off)
- Bulletstorm Full Clip Edition [Online Game Code] – $34.99 ($15.00 Off)
- Warhammer 40,000 Dawn of War III [Online Game Code] – $44.99 ($15.00 Off)
- Total War Attila [Online Game Code] – $11.24 ($33.50 Off)
- Turmoil [Online Game Code] – $4.99 ($5.00 Off)
- Oxenfree [Online Game Code] – $4.99 ($15.00 Off)
- Amnesia The Dark Descent [Online Game Code] – $2.99 ($7.00 Off)
- Bayonetta [Online Game Code] – $14.99 ($5.00 Off)
- Another World [Online Game Code] – $1.99 ($8.00 Off)
- Sid Meier’s Colonization Classic [Online Game Code] – $2.09 ($4.90 Off)
- Outlast [Online Game Code] – $1.99 ($10.00 Off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Upgrade [Online Game Code] – $29.99 ($10.00 Off)
- What Remains of Edith Finch [Online Game Code] – $14.99 ($5.00 Off)
- The Sims 4 – $31.12 ($8.50 Off)
- Warhammer: Dawn of War III [Online Game Code] – $44.99 – ($15.00 Off)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI – $99 ($20.00 Off)
- Mafia III – $ ($20.00 Off)
- Mass Effect Trilogy – $ ($15.04 Off)
- Mass Effect Andromeda – $36.85 ($23.14 Off)
- Overwatch Collector’s Edition – $69.99 ($60.00 Off)
- Dragon Age Inquisition – $9.90($10.00 Off)
- Grand Theft Auto V – $40.75 ($19.00 Off)
- Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition – $19.99 ($40.00 Off)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – $23.49 ($26.50 Off)
- Tom Clancy’s The Division – $21.48 ($28.50 Off)
- Total War Shogun 2 – $19.49 ($10.50 Off)
- 1979 Revolution Black Friday – $2.39 ($9.50 Off)
- Shadowrun Hong Kong Extended Edition Deluxe – $4.99 ($25.00 Off)
- Obscuritas – $3.74 ($11.00 Off)
- Fallout 4 – $2 ($10.00 Off)
- Elite Dangerous [Online Game Code] – $14 ($15.00 Off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – $23.99 ($16.00 Off)
- Steam Controller – $34.99 ($15.00 Off)
- Steam Link – $30.60 ($19.00 Off)
- Sennheiser GAME ZERO Headset – $170.00 ($110.00 Off)
- Turtle Beach TruSpeak Universal USB Mic – $75.90 ($24.00 Off)
- BENGOO Gaming Headset – $99 ($10.00 Off)
- SADES A7 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound USB Gaming Headset – $35.99 ($34.00 Off)
- SADES SA902 7.1 Channel Virtual USB Surround Stereo Wired PC Gaming Headset – $26.99 ($45.00 Off)
- SADES R2 Virtual 7.1 Channel Surround Sound Headphones – $39.99 ($70.00 Off)
- SADES 902 PC Gaming Headset – $26.99 ($62.01 Off)
- ENVEL G2000 Gaming Headset – $23.99 ($19.00 Off)
- KrBN Mechanical Backlit Keyboard With Phone Holder – $69.99 ($180.00 Off)
- Redragon K556 RGB LED Backlit Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $59.99 ($30.00 Off)
- Lynksys WRT1900ACS WiFi Router – $148.99 ($101.00 Off)
- NETGEAR N300 Wi-Fi Range Extender – $29.99 ($10.00 Off)
- Jelly Comb 87 Key Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $28.99 ($41.00 Off)
- Logitech G602 Gaming Wireless Mouse – $39.99 ($40.00 Off)
- Razer Mamba Tournament Edition Gaming Mouse – $59.99 ($30.00 Off)
- Razer Naga Chroma MMO Gaming Mouse – $61.99 ($18.00 Off)
- UtechSmart Venus 16400 Gaming Mouse – $38.99 ($61.00 Off)
- QERY Gaming Mouse – $11.99 ($32.00 Off)
PC Game Deals – Computers:
- ASUS ROG G752VY-DH72 17″ Gaming Laptop – $1,756.74 ($842.00 Off)
- MSI Vortex G65 SLI-002 6.5L Gaming Tower – $1,625.62 ($1,373.00 Off)
The weekend is a hot one for PC game deals on Amazon! Be sure to check out our upcoming Xbox One deals and PS4 deals for even more great savings!