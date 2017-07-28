Parkour Racing is a Thing in Lightfield

Participate in Parkour Racing With Lightfield, Out Later This Year

Apparently this game has been floating around in the news for over a year now? Madness. Imagine waking up from a coma only to be told that we’re driving cars on the walls, now. How on earth did I miss this one? Parkour racing seems like a genre combo one couldn’t avoid hearing about. Anyways, Lightfield has new gameplay footage to feed your eyeballs.

For those of you unfamiliar with the game’s premise (seriously, how?), Lightfield is a futuristic racing game that does away with the limiting concept of roads. No longer will you be tethered to a single track with pre-defined borders. All the flat surfaces are for driving now. The whole thing looks sci-fi as all get out, with long trails of light following your craft as you speed along. The music featured in the video is equally future-tastic, blending nicely with the constant perspective shifts and other sensory assaults.

Curious gamers who are also attending gamescom will have the chance to get some hands-on time with Lightfield. If you’re not going to gamescom then this five-minute demo video will have to suffice. It’s all butter-smooth laser rides and wall-hops, with no single path to first place looking especially obvious. There’s no concrete release date yet, but Lightfield will be coming out later this year for PS4 and Xbox One.

SOURCE: Press Release