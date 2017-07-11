New Pre-Order Bonus Announced for Call of Duty: WWII, Granting In-Game Rewards for Early Buyers

A new pre-order bonus has been announced for the upcoming Call of Duty: WWII, the latest installment in the ongoing and seemingly never-ending Call of Duty franchise. Publisher Activision and developer Sledgehammer Games announced today that when you pre-order the game, you’ll also be granted access to 500 COD points in both Call of Duty: Black Ops III and Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. If you’re carrying over from the previous installments of Call of Duty and looking to jump into the next one, this will be awesome new for you.

At this time, this pre-order bonus is only available exclusively for digital pre-orders and will only be up for grabs until August 7th, 2017, a month before the game is set to hit the shelves. These COD points are one of the available options for in-game currency that Call of Duty offers, which players can use to purchase a plethora of items such as Supply Drops, which grant three random items, ranging from Calling Cards to powerful weapons.

Recently, Sledgehammer Games boasted about their upcoming Zombie mode reveal for Call of Duty: WWII, which will be making its announcement in full, spectacular array on July 20th. A teaser trailer was also released to accompany the announcement. You can check it out for yourself in the video below!:

Call of Duty: WWII will be released on November 3rd, 2017 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. Pre-orders not only include a bountiful in-game bonus of COD points, but will also be granted access to the exclusive beta and the Divisions Pack, which includes a total of five new skins for your multiplayer characters. Will you be taking advantage of the gratuitous pre-order bonuses coming out for Call of Duty‘s new installment? Let us know in the comments below!

