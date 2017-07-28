A New Calling Card for Call of Duty: Black Ops III Has Been Revealed and the Proceeds Will Go to Support Veterans

New Black Ops III Calling Card Will Support Veterans

Earlier today both Activision and Treyarch announced a new bundle of goodies, the Endowment Double Duty Pack, is incoming for Call of Duty: Black Ops III this weekend. Although this pack gives players a bunch of cosmetic items, it also includes a new calling card that will help support Veterans of the US military!

This new bundle of cosmetic items for Black Ops III is part of Activision’s charity, the Call of Duty Endowment, which helps veterans find jobs after their time in the military. The pack will feature the Double Duty Calling Card, a new animated player ID background showing a soldier transitioning from their time in the military to civilian life, as well as three Rare Supply Drops. These supply drops can help you earn loot including special weapons, weapon skins and player animations for multiplayer. You can check out what’s in the bundle below.

The bundle launches tomorrow and will cost $3.99. It’s only available for a limited time though, as it disappears from the game on February 7th of 2018. If you want to support the troops through your love of gaming, this sounds like the perfect opportunity as all gross fund According to Activision, their charity has “funded more than 37,000 job placements, at an average cost-per-placement of $552, with an average starting salary of $56,784, and with a six-month retention rate of 88 percent. The Endowment hopes to place 50,000 vets into high-quality careers by 2019.”

Although Infinite Warfare is the latest Call of Duty title available, Black Ops 3 is still doing very well, coming in as one of the 20 top selling titles according to the latest NPD reports. With the recent launch of the Zombie Chronicles, 8 remastered Zombies maps from previous titles, as well as the ongoing ‘Days of Summer‘ event, there is plenty to love.

Will you be supporting the Veterans? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for updates on all things Call of Duty!

