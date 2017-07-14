Milestone Shares Some New Details About Their Upcoming Off Road Racing Title Gravel

Milestone Reveals Gravel Was Built in Unreal Engine 4

Milestone is highly regarded as one of the most experienced developers of the racing genre, and now they’re back with their newest title Gravel! While this latest title was announced back in March, new details about the creation of the game have been revealed.

Milestone has revealed that Gravel was developed with the help of Unreal Engine 4 by Epic Games. This is fantastic news for those wanted a higher technological standard than ever before! This is what Ivan Del Duca, the Technical Director at Milestone, had to say about their use of the Unreal Engine, “Unreal Engine is a game framework produced by Epic Games, which Milestone has decided to embrace, mainly to make significant strides forward from a technological point of view, enabling us to recreate tracks in extremely vast areas of the world which surrounds us.”

This use of the Unreal Engine has made a significant impact on various aspects of the game especially with regards to the visual quality of the game, improving the creation and race development processes, as well as different modes and environments. Mike Gamble, the European Territory Manager at Epic Games, commented on this collaboration saying, “The combination of Unreal Engine and Milestone’s expertise in the racing sector brought something really special to life, I can’t wait to play it.”

Now, Milestone says the differences from past games don’t stop with the graphics. Fans that have played different titles from the developer will notice that there are improvements to the sound as well. Gravel will be using the new REV sound acquisition system by Crankcase Audio!

Milestone boasts the ultimate off road experience in Gravel, as players take part in a show on the Gravel Channel web TV, traveling around the world to face new opponents in a variety of environments. There are four different disciplines to play through during your career: Cross Country, Wild Rush, Stadium and Speed Cross.

Gravel is set to be released at the beginning of 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Are you excited for it? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for updates!

