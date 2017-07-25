The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor Launches This August for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One – Prepare to Bust a Move

Danny Garfield of Puuba and Akupara Games have officially locked in the release date for their upcoming rhythm and RPG fusion game, and are extraordinarily pleased to announce that The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor launches this August. To celebrate the announcement, an all-new, super-hyped, live-action trailer has been unleashed to the masses!

Blending rhythm gaming, RPG elements, and a complete banger of a soundtrack all together into one glorious cocktail, The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor is a game that will keep your hype level at 100. Players place themselves straight into the dancing shoes of the eight masters of the “Rhythmic Combat Arts” in order to wage an intense musical war against an onslaught of dance-mongering fiends. Up to four heroes can be controlled at one time, each one with their own inventory of powerful spells needed to buff teammates and beat down enemies dead on the dance floor. Your success rides on your ability to dance, so you’ll have to keep in time if you plan to survive.

You can check out the live-action trailer for The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor in the video below!:

Those of you who are totally impressed by this hot AF trailer will be happy to know that The Metronomicon: STDF will be making its way to PlayStation 4 on August 29th and to Xbox One on August 30th as a digital download for $19.99. Are you stoked to fight fearsome beasts to fierce beats in a glorious Western take on the rhythm RPG genre? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

SOURCE: Press Release