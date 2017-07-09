Fan Made Project “Mega Maker” Lets Players Build Mega Man Levels of Their Dreams

Fan-project “Mega Maker” is a Super Mario Maker–esque title that lets players build the Mega Man levels they’ve always dreamed of. Drawing inspiration from the popular Nintendo Mario-themed level builder, Mega Maker allows players to dive head-first into Capcom’s world of Mega Man, where they can create and share the Mega Man levels they sculpt.

Players can craft everything from traditional stages to insane series of puzzle chambers, anything goes! While building their own levels, players can also jump online and check out the stages that other gamers have built and uploaded themselves. When you’re done, upload them to share with other users to create unique Mega Man experiences for everyone online.

Link up with other players across the globe to fill levels with loads of unique customization options. With assets from Mega Man games one through six, 46 enemies, 29 level objects, 12 bosses, 24 special weapons, 40 backgrounds, 129 tile-sets, and 63 music tracks make the creative possibilities seemingly endless. Players also have the ability to create their own online profiles and rate each other’s levels.

Mega Maker is set to launch on July 15th exclusively for Windows PC. You can learn more about Mega Maker by heading over to the fan-made project’s official website, and you can check out the official trailer for the game in the video below!:

Will you be jumping into Mega Maker when it comes out? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

SOURCE