The Journey Continues in Life is Strange: Before the Storm

Life is Strange: Before the Storm has been buzzing since its E3 announcement. To continue that momentum, the sequel to the time-bending series released a video with interviews from some of the writers and the voice actor for young Chloe.





The video features Ashly Burch, who was involved in the creation of Before the Storm as a writing consultant. Burch is a storyline writer for Adventure Time on Cartoon Network, and voiced the character of Tiny Tina in Borderlands 2. She voiced Chloe Price for Life is Strange originally. This new video provides some key insights from Ashly and lead writer Zak Gariss, on what it has been like to create a brand new story at a time where our lead character is facing such rawness of hurt, in so many facets of her life.

The video also includes insights from Rhianna Devries, the voice actor playing the younger Chloe in Before the Storm. Rhianna has been working with Season One’s returning voice over director, to ensure the level of performance and emotion is on par with the original game, which the series has won numerous awards for the characters.

The first of three episodes of Life is Strange: Before the Storm is entitled ‘Awake’ and will release on August 31st for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC (Steam).

Check out the full interview below:

SOURCE: PRESS RELEASE