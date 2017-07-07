The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Art Book – Beautiful Sketches and More

Series Creators Share Beautiful Sketches and More from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Art Book

Three of the series creators share snippets of sketches and insight from the recently announced The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild art book, and what they’ve been showing off is absolutely beautiful. During a Legend of Zelda panel at Japan Expo, Nintendo of Europe brought out three of Zelda‘s long-standing creative leads; artist Yusuke Nanako, graphic designer Satoru Takizawa, and series producer Eiji Aonuma. Together, they shared upcoming both insights and announcements for The Legend of Zelda, diving deeper into the aspects of The Legend of Zelda‘s art and design, as well as sharing the news about the upcoming art book that focuses specifically on their latest title, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Sketches, concept art, final character designs, and more were exposed for the title, but no details about the price point or release date were given at the panel. Not only did the panel present the art book along with its glorious contents, various sketches and concept art from other The Legend of Zelda titles were shown, such as artwork from Wind Waker, Twilight Princess, and development art from Breath of the Wild. Satoru Takizawa noted that they wanted players to “truly feel Hyrule’s atmosphere, from smells to temperature” through artwork and imagination alone.

To tie you over until its release, you can jump into The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild at your leisure, available now for both the Nintendo Switch and Wii U consoles.

Nintendo of Europe shared some pre-release photos via Twitter, which you can check out below!

Hungry for more #Zelda art? After Arts & Artifacts and Hyrule Encyclopedia, the 3rd book in the series will be all about #BreathOfTheWild! pic.twitter.com/dII6UzMbCO — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) July 7, 2017

It's a wrap! Check out @NintendoFrance for more @Japanexpo updates incl. winners of the #Zelda fan art contest, great cosplay and more! pic.twitter.com/B6rzMv4VTJ — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) July 7, 2017

Link in his 30s? See Mr Nakano's original sketches after Mr Takizawa asked for "rugged" and "more mature". #TwilightPrincess #Zelda pic.twitter.com/onM6qNy0H8 — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) July 7, 2017

"As I looked at this Link moving about the game full of energy, he grew irresistibly endearing." Eiji Aonuma #Zelda #WindWaker pic.twitter.com/KZsQFbgX4P — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) July 7, 2017

N64 tech limited how far Ganondorf's game model could match Mr Nakano's illustration. Left: Mr Takizawa's original sketch. #Zelda #Ocarina pic.twitter.com/w5y55HeXdH — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) July 7, 2017

It's time for The Art of The Legend of #Zelda Series Masterclass at @Japanexpo featuring Mr Aonuma, Mr Nakano and Mr Takizawa! pic.twitter.com/mi5n57THDk — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) July 7, 2017

