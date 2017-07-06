Horizon Zero Dawn DLC: Banuk, Yellowstone Similarity, & New Enemy

Speculation and Evidence for What We’ll See in the Frozen Wilds

Even after completing the elaborate and content-rich campaign of Horizon Zero Dawn, fans were hungry for more of the world crafted by Guerrilla Games. Therefore, it’s no wonder that announcement of The Frozen Wilds DLC at E3 2017 was met with huge applause. And thanks to our peers, we believe we have a sample of what comes next.

After analyzing the trailer showcased at E3, GamesRadar delivered worthwhile details about location and enemies. The location players will explore in The Frozen Wilds is Ban-Ur, the homeland of the Banuk. It is located north of the Sundom and Sacred Lands. Hence, is frozen.

Many players will remember mention of Ban-Ur and the Banuk within the game. As a matter of fact, many of you no doubt collected the Banuk artifacts scattered throughout the open world. Well, it seems we’re going to the place of origin, and said place of origin seems to resemble Yellowstone National Park.

Furthermore, the publication gave details on the new bear-like machine Aloy will be facing:

“One thing we can be 100% certain about is that this robot has never been seen before. It has broad shoulders on a short body, a bulky belly, and a relatively small head that looks to be split in the middle like Horizon’s Scrapper robot. Sure, it would be pleasantly fitting for it to be a bear seeing as Yellowstone is full of the fluffy, teethy predators. Native American lore also says Devils Tower was created by a bear clawing up its side, so it would make sense.

The wide, heavy belly that hangs below the shoulders, and the way the robot moves by simultaneously pushing off its hind legs makes it looks suspiciously like a gorilla. The reaching digits on its left hand as it lands in the snow also look like fingers rather than paws, which would fit the idea of an ape. Either way, there’s a glint of blue on its black (rather than green, which is typically the colour of blaze) so whatever the giant mechanized creature is, it’s probably got a frosty attack that uses the sparkling azure chillwater.”

If Horizon Zero Dawn – The Frozen Wilds truly is taking after Yellowstone, we may see more animals related to the park. Who knows. Check back for updates on DLC content as it arrives.

